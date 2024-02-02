Feb 3 AKLEH full closure, SUKE partial for ASIHM run

Posted in Local News / By Danny Tan / February 2 2024 5:26 pm

Prolintas has announced a full closure of the Ampang-KL Elevated Highway (AKLEH) and the partial closure of the Sungai Besi-Ulu Kelang Elevated Expressway (SUKE) tomorrow (February 3). This is to make way for the AS International Half Marathon (ASIHM) running event.

The temporary closure is from 5pm tomorrow till 2am on Sunday, February 4. The AKLEH will be fully closed to all traffic, while all entry and exit points of the SUKE, from Exit 1907 (Persimpangan Tasik Tambahan) to Exit 1914 (Persimpangan Bukit Antarabangsa) will be blocked off, in both directions.

Please plan your journey if it involves both these city highways. Drive safe.

