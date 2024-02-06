Lorry accident on PLUS Tapah-Gopeng, all northbound lanes closed – contraflow activated, 10 km-long jam

Posted in Local News / By Danny Tan / February 6 2024 4:24 pm

Click to enlarge

Take note, all who are planning to travel outstation today. An accident between a tanker and a trailer happened this morning at KM319.6 northbound between Tapah and Gopeng. This is a two-lane stretch, and as of 3.35 pm, all northbound lanes are still closed to traffic.

While a contraflow lane has been activated (KM318.7 to KM320.6) – one southbound lane is being used for northbound traffic, and the southbound emergency lane is now being used – PLUS is reporting a massive 10 km jam northbound, and a 9 km crawl southbound. This is as of 3.35 pm.

It’s a massive operation to remove the wreckage of the two big lorries, and they’ve been at it since the accident happened at 7+am today. If you plan to head back to your hometown for CNY today, plan your journey. Federal Route 1 is sure to be bumper-to-bumper as well, so check for the latest updates. Drive safe.

