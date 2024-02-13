Op Selamat 21: 14 deaths, 1,203 accidents so far

Posted in Local News / By Mick Chan / February 13 2024 12:46 pm

Op Selamat 21, which commenced last week in conjunction with this year’s Chinese New Year celebrations, has recorded 14 road deaths and 1,203 accidents as of yesterday, according to the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) traffic investigation and enforcement department (JSPT).

Statistics from this period also showed that 1,480 vehicles were involved in accidents recorded during the operation so far, according to the department’s statement. Op Selamat 21 commenced last Thursday and concludes today, the statement read.

Federal roads recorded the highest percentage of fatal accidents at 36%, or five cases, while state roads saw 29%, or 4 cases. Highways accounted for 14%, or two fatal accident cases, while urban roads saw 7% or one case, with roads of other types accounting for 14%, or two cases.

The traffic investigation and enforcement department (JSPT) is assisted by the Drone Unit of the police air operations force for aerial monitoring in three zones, namely the northern, southern and eastern zones, according to the New Straits Times.

The police have also collaborated with strategic partners PLUS Malaysia, the Malaysian Highway Authority (LLM), the Fire and Rescue Department, road transport department (JPJ) and the Malaysian Red Crescent Society.

