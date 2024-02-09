CNY 2024: 50 traffic hotspots, 11 accident blackspots identified in KL; 140 police deployed in Op Selamat 21

Posted in Local News / By Mick Chan / February 9 2024 12:04 pm

Kuala Lumpur police have identified 50 hotspots, which are areas with high traffic flow, and 11 blackspots – areas prone to accidents – in the capital city, reported New Straits Times. In light of this, 140 traffic police officers and personnel will be deployed in Op Selamat 21 in conjunction with the Chinese New Year season.

Hotspot areas identified are along Jalan Tun Razak from Bulatan Pahang, Jalan Cheras/Jalan Ikan Ayu, Jalan Kampung Kerinchi/Bangsar South and Jalan Sultan Ismail/Jalan Bukit Bintang, while areas identified at blackspots include Jalan Loke Yew, Jalan Ipoh, Jalan Cheras and Jalan Kuching, according to Kuala Lumpur police chief Datuk Allaudeen Abdul Majid.

The Kuala Lumpur police chief also advised the public to follow travel time advisories issued by highway concession companies, as well as to practice courteous driving when returning to their hometowns.

“The public also needs to get sufficient rest and ensure that their vehicles are in good condition before starting their journey. People are also advised not to turn festive days into days of tragedy; there’s nothing to rush for, make sure your journey to the destination is safe,” Allaudeen said.

Separately, the road transport department (JPJ) has issued a road ban on heavy goods vehicles for the festive season, specifically on February 8-9, and February 12-13.

