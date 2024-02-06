JPJ issues road ban on goods vehicles for CNY 2024

The road transport department (JPJ) has announced a road ban on heavy goods vehicles for the upcoming 2024 Chinese New Year season that will be celebrated this weekend.

Restrictions will be in place ahead of the festive season public holiday from February 8 to 9, as well as after the first two days of Chinese New Year, from February 12 to 13.

The restrictions will apply in three categories for various types of good vehicles. Category 1 is a full restriction across the restriction period on the stated dates, and applies to car carriers, tippers over 7,500 kg, dumpers, low loaders, pole trailers, bulk cement tankers, platform trailers, timber trucks, heavy mobile machinery and tractors.

Also subject to Category 1 restrictions are lorries transporting cement, metals, rocks, sand, soil, and other construction material, along with tin, coal and other minerals.

Category 2 restrictions apply from 12am to 8am, and will apply to goods-transporting container lorries except those transporting goods to sea ports or airports from industrial areas within the same state, and vice versa.

Also subject to Category 2 restrictions are lorries transporting electrical and electronic goods and industrial material to sea ports or airports from industrial areas within the same state, and vice versa, along with lorries without payload, and those transporting palm oil and rubber produce from the respective estates to industrial areas.

The third set, Category 3 restrictions apply from 6pm to 6am, for mobile cranes and cement mixer trucks. Permission for these is given for travel of up to 25 km from their designated construction site subject to hours of operation, and on selected roads.

Exemption is given to mobile heavy machinery and mobile cranes on their way to carrying out emergency works, and any goods vehicles with goods which have not been listed in these categories are permitted to travel on roads during these restriction periods, according to the statement by the JPJ.

