Mitsubishi L100 EV launched in Indonesia – electric kei panel van with 180 km range, 42 PS; CKD; from RM98k

The Mitsubishi Minicab EV has been officially launched in Indonesia, just a few months after local production of the fully electric light commercial vehicle (LCV) began in December last year. Known as the L100 EV there, the one-box kei vehicle is priced at 320 million rupiah (RM97,791) and is already being used by Pos Indonesia as an operational logistics operational vehicle in Nusantara. Mitsubishi Motors Indonesia says the L100 EV is the first Japanese electric commercial vehicle in Indonesia.

Measuring 3,395 mm long, 1,475 mm wide, 1,915 mm tall and with a wheelbase spanning 2,390 mm, the L100 EV is offered only as panel van with two seats. The LCV has a cargo area measuring 1,830 mm long, 1,370 mm wide and 1,230 mm tall, while the maximum load capacity is 425 kg with just the driver inside. Other notable dimensions include a ground clearance of 165 mm as well as a small turning radius of just 4.3 metres.

Powertrain-wise, the L100 EV has a rear electric motor rated at 42 PS (42 hp or 31 kW) and 195 Nm of torque, which is enough for a top speed of 100 km/h. The motor is powered by a lithium-ion battery with an energy capacity of 20.1 kWh that provides up to 180 km of range following the WLTC standard. A full charge via AC charging (Type 1) takes 7.5 hours, while DC fast charging (CHAdeMO) will get the battery from a 0-80% state of charge in 42 minutes.

In terms of standard equipment, there’s not many to speak of given the purpose of the L100 EV, which comes with halogen headlamps, 12-inch steel wheels, manual air-conditioning, two airbags, ABS, EBD, brake assist, Active Stability Control, traction control and a seatbelt reminder system.

The panel van is only available in a White Solid finish, with each purchase accompanied by a five-year/100,000-km vehicle warranty, eight-year/160,000-km battery warranty as well as a SMART package, which includes free maintenance (including spare parts) up to four years/50,000 km.

