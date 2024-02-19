Tan Chong Group now operating floating solar plant in Serendah, first foray into the renewable energy sector

Posted in Local News / By Danny Tan / February 19 2024 11:33 am

Tan Chong Motor Holdings (TCMH) via its subsidiary TC Sunergy (TCS) has announced its first Floating Large-Scale Solar Photovoltaic (LSSPV) plant in Serendah. Operations at the plant in Selangor started on January 5.

Tan Chong’s Floating LSSPV is the result of the group’s participation in the 20-megawatt solar photovoltaic (PV) project under the LSSPV Bidding Cycle 4 (LSS@MEnTARI) by the Energy Commission in 2020. This marks the group’s first foray into the renewable energy sector.

Built on the Sungai Rawang – Serendah Lake, the LSSPV is expected to supply 1,043,114 MWh of green energy to TNB under a 25-year power purchase agreement (PPA). Tan Chong says that this will contribute to a reduction of 610,221 tonnes of CO2 emissions to the atmosphere, equivalent to removing 132,656 units of cars from the road, or the planting of 29,058,175 trees.

In an effort to preserve the ecosystem of the lake and its surrounding environment, the floating solar plant utilises up to 60% of the water surface. The project complies with the guidelines of the environmental management plans issued by Lembaga Urus Air Selangor (LUAS) and the department of environment (DOE).

“TCS Floating LSSPV – Serendah is an important milestone signifying the group’s first venture into the renewable and sustainable energy sector. TCMH Group is pleased to be able to play our part in conserving the environment for our future generations,” said Daniel Ho, group CEO of TCMH.

