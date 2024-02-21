MAF14 plate put up for sale again by Azhar Sulaiman – now listed on Facebook Marketplace for RM1 million

Remember the ‘MAF14’ number plate that was put up for sale on Instagram by Malaysian actor Azhar Sulaiman last year? At the time, the plate, which is linked to a Nissan Murano, was put up for bidding at starting price of RM1.85 million.

Well, it looks like no one bought the ‘MAF14’ plate by the time bidding ended at midnight on August 24, 2023, and the SUV with said plate is now up for sale on Facebook Marketplace. Listed two weeks ago, the Murano is a first-generation model with a 2.5 litre naturally-aspirated inline-four petrol engine and four-speed automatic transmission.

The asking price is RM1 million, but we doubt a used Murano is worth that much these days. You’re essentially paying the amount for the ‘MAF14’ plate, which is being offered at harga turun. If you’re interested, check out listing for yourself and contact the seller.

