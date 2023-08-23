MAF14 number plate put up for sale by local actor Azhar Sulaiman – bidding starts at RM1.85 million!

In Cars, Local News / By Gerard Lye / 23 August 2023 6:03 pm / 6 comments

Feeling like a mafioso? Well, you’ll want to bid on this ‘MAF14’ number plate being put up for sale by Malaysian actor Azhar Sulaiman.

According to a post on his Instagram page, bidding for the number plate starts at RM1.85 million and those who are interested have until midnight (12am, August 24, 2023) to submit their bids. The post also includes photos of Azhar with a road tax disc as well as a Nissan Murano bearing the number plate as proof of ownership.

We should point out that the starting bid price of RM1.85 million is more than the amount Sultan Ibrahim Ibni Almarhum Sultan Iskandar, DYMM Sultan of Johor, paid for the ‘FF1’ plate back in June this year. Of course, the ‘FF1’ plate was purchased through the road transport department and not via the second-hand market.

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with myTukar.