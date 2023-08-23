MAF14 number plate put up for sale by local actor Azhar Sulaiman – bidding starts at RM1.85 million!

Feeling like a mafioso? Well, you’ll want to bid on this ‘MAF14’ number plate being put up for sale by Malaysian actor Azhar Sulaiman.
According to a post on his Instagram page, bidding for the number plate starts at RM1.85 million and those who are interested have until midnight (12am, August 24, 2023) to submit their bids. The post also includes photos of Azhar with a road tax disc as well as a Nissan Murano bearing the number plate as proof of ownership.
We should point out that the starting bid price of RM1.85 million is more than the amount Sultan Ibrahim Ibni Almarhum Sultan Iskandar, DYMM Sultan of Johor, paid for the ‘FF1’ plate back in June this year. Of course, the ‘FF1’ plate was purchased through the road transport department and not via the second-hand market.
Comments
how does this work? i thought we couldn’t sell just our plates. and to buy i thought only through jpj?
bossku will buy NAJ18 at higher price
last seen Mini Cooper carrying the plate
All actor very rich. Can donate some to orphans house?
YAB PM Malaysia should buy it. He acts like one after all.
Mass Air Flow sensor 14th edition in demand?
Personally I think spending that kind of money on “ Mafia “ doesn’t make you an actual mafia but instead an idiot. Sorry for my rudeness and honesty.