JPJ issued 63,414 summonses during CNY special ops

Posted in Local News / By Gerard Lye / February 22 2024 9:20 am

The road transport department (JPJ) issued a total of 63,414 summonses the 20-day special operations organised in conjunction with the Chinese New Year festivities, reports Bernama.

From the total, JPJ senior director (enforcement) Datuk Lokman Jamaan said 781 summonses were issued to foreign drivers for various offences and 781 vehicles were also impounded due to a lack of valid documents. “In the operations, we inspected 2,500 vehicles driven by foreigners. In Terengganu alone, we recorded 281 offences. Most of the offenders are from Myanmar, Bangladesh and Pakistan.”

Lokman also warned locals against renting or selling vehicles to foreigners, as those found to be involved in such activities will face severe penalties, including being blacklisted. “Recently the issue of the influx of foreigners has become a big issue, and we have received many complaints from the public,” he said.

Therefore, JPJ had to take decisive action and carry out integrated operations with other agencies to uphold the laws, including road regulations,” Lokman continued

