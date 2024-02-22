JPJ issued 63,414 summonses during CNY special ops

The road transport department (JPJ) issued a total of 63,414 summonses the 20-day special operations organised in conjunction with the Chinese New Year festivities, reports Bernama.
From the total, JPJ senior director (enforcement) Datuk Lokman Jamaan said 781 summonses were issued to foreign drivers for various offences and 781 vehicles were also impounded due to a lack of valid documents. “In the operations, we inspected 2,500 vehicles driven by foreigners. In Terengganu alone, we recorded 281 offences. Most of the offenders are from Myanmar, Bangladesh and Pakistan.”
Lokman also warned locals against renting or selling vehicles to foreigners, as those found to be involved in such activities will face severe penalties, including being blacklisted. “Recently the issue of the influx of foreigners has become a big issue, and we have received many complaints from the public,” he said.
Therefore, JPJ had to take decisive action and carry out integrated operations with other agencies to uphold the laws, including road regulations,” Lokman continued
Looking to sell your car? Sell it with myTukar.
Comments
this report is very suspicious. come out with a complete report of all the offences in EVERY state. singling out just a state shows you have ill intentions towards that state—typical modus operandi.
Apply 50% for collection
Just wait for PMX 80% discount nearing towards election year as he desperately tries to buy for votes by hook or by crook.
Discounts existed during BN times under Najib too at the end of every year
Most of the offenders are from Myanmar, Bangladesh and Pakistan. this happens when most of these are from 3rd world country. Malaysia should move towards bringing in foreigners that are from 1st World Country. Don’t just support a country because of the similar religion. Malaysia should support countries that will elevate our status.