JPJ issued 63,414 summonses during CNY special ops

Posted in Local News / By /

JPJ issued 63,414 summonses during CNY special ops

The road transport department (JPJ) issued a total of 63,414 summonses the 20-day special operations organised in conjunction with the Chinese New Year festivities, reports Bernama.

From the total, JPJ senior director (enforcement) Datuk Lokman Jamaan said 781 summonses were issued to foreign drivers for various offences and 781 vehicles were also impounded due to a lack of valid documents. “In the operations, we inspected 2,500 vehicles driven by foreigners. In Terengganu alone, we recorded 281 offences. Most of the offenders are from Myanmar, Bangladesh and Pakistan.”

Lokman also warned locals against renting or selling vehicles to foreigners, as those found to be involved in such activities will face severe penalties, including being blacklisted. “Recently the issue of the influx of foreigners has become a big issue, and we have received many complaints from the public,” he said.

Therefore, JPJ had to take decisive action and carry out integrated operations with other agencies to uphold the laws, including road regulations,” Lokman continued

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with myTukar.

10% discount when you renew your car insurance

Compare prices between different insurer providers and use the promo code 'PAULTAN10' when you make your payment to save the most on your car insurance renewal compared to other competing services.

Car Insurance

Gerard Lye

Originating from the corporate world with a background in finance and economics, Gerard’s strong love for cars led him to take the plunge into the automotive media industry. It was only then did he realise that there are more things to a car than just horsepower count.

 

Comments

  • Curious on Feb 22, 2024 at 9:30 am

    this report is very suspicious. come out with a complete report of all the offences in EVERY state. singling out just a state shows you have ill intentions towards that state—typical modus operandi.

    Like or Dislike: Thumb up 0 Thumb down 2
    Reply
  • Avenger on Feb 22, 2024 at 10:07 am

    Just wait for PMX 80% discount nearing towards election year as he desperately tries to buy for votes by hook or by crook.

    Like or Dislike: Thumb up 1 Thumb down 1
    Reply
    • Khalid Norman on Feb 22, 2024 at 10:43 am

      Discounts existed during BN times under Najib too at the end of every year

      Like or Dislike: Thumb up 0 Thumb down 0
      Reply
  • Ben Yap on Feb 22, 2024 at 10:24 am

    Most of the offenders are from Myanmar, Bangladesh and Pakistan. this happens when most of these are from 3rd world country. Malaysia should move towards bringing in foreigners that are from 1st World Country. Don’t just support a country because of the similar religion. Malaysia should support countries that will elevate our status.

    Like or Dislike: Thumb up 0 Thumb down 1
    Reply
 

Add a comment

required

required


 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 