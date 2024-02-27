Myvi driver who went against traffic on PLUS highway in Johor arrested – 74-year old uncle got lost in JB

The driver of the silver Myvi caught driving against traffic on the PLUS highway in Johor has been arrested. According to Iskandar Puteri district police chief Rahmat bin Ariffin, the driver, a 74-year-old uncle, was arrested at Taman Nusa Bayu, Gelang Patah, yesterday morning.
According to the cops, the man was from Segamat and this was his first time in Johor Bahru. At the time of the incident, he was on his way to a friend’s house in Gelang Patah, but was unfamiliar with JB roads, which led him down the wrong path. The case is being investigated under Section 42 of the Road Transport Act 1987 for dangerous driving.
In the viral video, the dashcam car was driving on the fast lane on the North South Highway in Johor when the Honda City Hatchback in front of it slowed down drastically before coming to a near stop. The Honda then evaded an oncoming Myvi, which the camcar had to do as well. Fortunately, both cars managed to evade the intruder safely.
PDRM has stated before that driving against traffic is an offence under Section 42 (1) of the Road Transport Act (Amendment) 2020.
Those found guilty of reckless and dangerous driving can be punished by imprisonment for a term of not more than five years, and with a fine of not less than RM5,000 and not more than RM15,000. The person can also be disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving license for a period of five years from the date of conviction.
While we feel for the old uncle who probably got disoriented in an unfamiliar place, this isn’t the first time that an elderly driver has been caught on camera driving lawan arus. Instances of driving against traffic has resulted in death and injury.
Comments
Seriously, start re-assessing drivers (whatever type of vehicle) when they reach 65. For a small fee, cause if its free, then bribery will increase again.
Can you write in BM?
Serius, mula menilai semula pemandu (apa-apa jenis kenderaan) apabila mereka mencapai 65. Dengan bayaran yang kecil, sebab jika percuma, maka rasuah akan meningkat lagi.
Serius, mula menilai semula pemandu (apa-apa jenis kenderaan) apabila mereka mencapai umur 65. Dengan bayaran yang kecil, sebab jika percuma, maka rasuah akan meningkat lagi.
You should use BM name then. Pick one from Barusaya, Sayabaru, Baruaku or Akubaru
Attitude problem, not necessarily age related.
Same like those that stop at road divider, or those that tried to take sudden exit junction from few lanes apart.
Being in an unfamiliar place is no excuse. You see that you’re driving against traffic, on a highway no less, and you keep on driving? He needs to be jailed regardless of his age.
By right anyone who might have accidentally got onto the wrong side of a one-way street. or got on the wrong side of a ramp onto a highway, upon realizing that they’re on the wrong side they should put on the hazard lights and stop at the road side immediately. Even reversing back to the junction is dangerous although it might be attempted once the highway patrol has arrived to assist.
Becos this type of people are totally idiot no common sense.
Normal people would turn around if once noticed they entered wrong traffic flow and driving against the flow.
Stupid useless selfish people will continue drive until accident occur. And then tell everyone he/she not familiar with road.
Non sense excuses. Once u know u at wrong flow should just stop and turn back.
Japan with significant ageing drivers also faced this kind of problem. Elderly people tend to have cognitive disorders such as dementia, and alzheimer. A mandatory health screening test is needed for those above 65 or 70 with traffic offenses to renew driving license, subsidised or covered by the govt.
I think it is high time the govt need to reassessed those elderly from aged 70 above for competence test annually or bi-annually before renewing their licenses. These elderly posed risk to other road users by driving slowly, turning without indicators and driving leisurely and stop at their whim and fancy.
Just hope not a shit young driver who try to escape law by switching driver to his elderly.
Elderly go to jail also nothing to lose.
Got OKU card?
As I expected, people who drives against the flow, will have to have some kind of mental disorder to do so. I truly sympathize with him as one day we grow old too.
And who is to say is 100% his fault? Certain parts of our roads are ill design to begin with that is very confusing unless you drive around there regularly.
maybe dont drive at all?
Well is easy to say that. I know of some old folks where their children are not around and they need to be self sufficient.
And sometime, you just don’t realize that you have an early sign of dementia.
I know is quite clear cut that he is against the law. I just wish the law take into consideration that he perhaps didn’t do it intentionally and hope he gets a more lenient punishment if it is a mistake due to oldness.
And yes, you can punish him by taking away his license and prevent him from driving if he is endangering himself and others, just that, sometime a dementia patient doesn’t even remember and still continue to drive.
Lost? What a dumb excuse. No sane people drive in opposite lane because they missed the exit. Fuck you la uncle. May your children will not inherit your behavior
Unfortunately, they will
a 74 year old man should be pardoned. if he is fined or jail, it must be reduced taking into consideration his life journey, family, services and contributions.
If guilty, the punishment should be to ban him from driving for 10 years. And any vehicle owned by him should be seized for the same duration or transferred the ownership to his family members. Then if he still caught driving, then the vehicle owner will be jailed 1 year. This can be considered a crime since can cause death. Nothing to do with age based on pass cases.
And authorities insist in prohibiting autonomous driving aid.