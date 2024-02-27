Myvi driver who went against traffic on PLUS highway in Johor arrested – 74-year old uncle got lost in JB

Posted in Local News / By Danny Tan / February 27 2024 12:09 pm

The driver of the silver Myvi caught driving against traffic on the PLUS highway in Johor has been arrested. According to Iskandar Puteri district police chief Rahmat bin Ariffin, the driver, a 74-year-old uncle, was arrested at Taman Nusa Bayu, Gelang Patah, yesterday morning.

According to the cops, the man was from Segamat and this was his first time in Johor Bahru. At the time of the incident, he was on his way to a friend’s house in Gelang Patah, but was unfamiliar with JB roads, which led him down the wrong path. The case is being investigated under Section 42 of the Road Transport Act 1987 for dangerous driving.

In the viral video, the dashcam car was driving on the fast lane on the North South Highway in Johor when the Honda City Hatchback in front of it slowed down drastically before coming to a near stop. The Honda then evaded an oncoming Myvi, which the camcar had to do as well. Fortunately, both cars managed to evade the intruder safely.

PDRM has stated before that driving against traffic is an offence under Section 42 (1) of the Road Transport Act (Amendment) 2020.

Those found guilty of reckless and dangerous driving can be punished by imprisonment for a term of not more than five years, and with a fine of not less than RM5,000 and not more than RM15,000. The person can also be disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving license for a period of five years from the date of conviction.

While we feel for the old uncle who probably got disoriented in an unfamiliar place, this isn’t the first time that an elderly driver has been caught on camera driving lawan arus. Instances of driving against traffic has resulted in death and injury.

