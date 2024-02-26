Myvi driving against traffic on PLUS highway in Johor

Posted in Local News / By Danny Tan / February 26 2024 9:38 am

Why are we seeing these lawan arus cases so often? Yesterday night, anthraxxx781 posted a video on X showing a silver Perodua Myvi driving against traffic on the PLUS highway. According to the video timestamp, the incident happened yesterday afternoon.

The dashcam car was driving on the fast lane on the North South Highway in Johor, when the Honda City Hatchback in front of it slowed down drastically before coming to a near stop. The Honda then evaded an oncoming Myvi, which the camcar had to do as well. Fortunately, both cars managed to evade the intruder safely – hopefully no one else collided with it.

PDRM has stated that driving against traffic is an offence that can have action taken against the driver or rider if found guilty under Section 42 (1) of the Road Transport Act (Amendment) 2020.

This comes under reckless and dangerous driving, and those convicted can be punished by imprisonment for a term of not more than five years, and with a fine of not less than RM5,000 and not more than RM15,000. A person convicted under this section can also be disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving license for a period of five years from the date of conviction, the cops were quoted as saying before.

Instances of driving against traffic has resulted in death and injury.

