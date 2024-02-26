Myvi driving against traffic on PLUS highway in Johor

Why are we seeing these lawan arus cases so often? Yesterday night, anthraxxx781 posted a video on X showing a silver Perodua Myvi driving against traffic on the PLUS highway. According to the video timestamp, the incident happened yesterday afternoon.
The dashcam car was driving on the fast lane on the North South Highway in Johor, when the Honda City Hatchback in front of it slowed down drastically before coming to a near stop. The Honda then evaded an oncoming Myvi, which the camcar had to do as well. Fortunately, both cars managed to evade the intruder safely – hopefully no one else collided with it.
Pukimak pic.twitter.com/d3sGRK3e2C
— @ (@anthraxxx781) February 25, 2024
PDRM has stated that driving against traffic is an offence that can have action taken against the driver or rider if found guilty under Section 42 (1) of the Road Transport Act (Amendment) 2020.
This comes under reckless and dangerous driving, and those convicted can be punished by imprisonment for a term of not more than five years, and with a fine of not less than RM5,000 and not more than RM15,000. A person convicted under this section can also be disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving license for a period of five years from the date of conviction, the cops were quoted as saying before.
Instances of driving against traffic has resulted in death and injury.
Comments
This behaviour should be penalized by police and it can caused accident. The government also need to make sure or signage is clear before the exit and street light should operate during nigh time. We normally can see the lights always not turn on in Selangor area especially, Sg Buloh, kota damansara area. Seems no ADUN and state minister not functioning well. If this still happened, we better replace new minister/ADUN for Selangor
Interestingly rather than trying to keep safe by driving on the emergency lane that Myvi is smack on the fast lane of the highway with fast cars coming in its direction indicating some serious mental issue.
Cancel his license his family memebers license and his siblings license then send him to tanjung rambutan for 20 years. and ban him from drivng forever…
ACTION MUST BE TAKEN LIKE HOW MINISTER TIONG DEMPOTED THE DIRECTOR GENERAL OF TOURISM!!
Still got plenty room vacancy at Hospital Permai JB
Shit potato dashcam cannot see clearly except to capture it start with Jsomething and 8557. Lets hope that City in front got clearer dashcam footage to post.
Can anyone familiar with the road in video share how and why this happened? Is the road really that confusing till can wrong way or is the driver simply an irresponsible idiot
Where I live, there is a junction about 100m upstream on the other side of the road from a main intersection. Tons of kapcais ride “lawan arus” just to avoid having to go 300m further down the road and then make a U-turn to access that junction.
He could be someone graduated from riding kapcai – with an old habit that dies hard.
Self-made contra flow.
I sympathize with people who have a hard time, but not to those who endanger other people’s lives. Go get eaten by crocodile or sumthing.
Should start charging these people with attempted murder because that’s what driving against traffic essentially is.
C’mon guys? It’s the end of CNY! Damn’it! It’s still emergency period!
Why couldn’t we exceptionally drive against traffic if there is “A HOLLY SMART EMERGENCY?”
(Ah ah ah… Just kidding -> let’s jail this B licence owner LOL)
Only in Malaysia