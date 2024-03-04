KPDN approves two unsubsidised petrol stations in Kelantan for foreign nationals – Jeli, Rantau Panjang

Posted in Local News / By Mick Chan / March 4 2024 10:49 am

The Kelantan branch of the ministry of domestic trade and cost of living (KPDN) has approved the construction of two non-subsidised petrol stations, in Rantau Panjang and Jeli, for foreign nationals, Bernama has reported.

Construction of the Rantau Panjang station is underway, while the station in Jeli is awaiting a system conversion from subsidised fuel to non-subsidied fuel, and is pending approval from the finance ministry, said Kelantan KPDN director Azman Ismail.

These will be in addition to the non-subsidised petrol stations already in Perlis, in Padang Besar and Wang Kelian. When unsubsidised fuel went on sale in Perlis in February 2023, RON95 petrol was priced at RM3.22 per litre, while diesel was sold for RM3.45 per litre at the time.

The introduction of unsubsidised petrol stations would address the problem of foreign nationals rushing to refuel at regular stations in the state, and would contribute to eliminating the smuggling of petrol and diesel to neighbouring countries, Azman said.

According to a report by NST last year, sales of subsidised fuel in Perlis saw a reduction of 15.7% for RON95 and 15.7% for diesel during the first two months of implementation. Meanwhile, the two petrol stations that sold unsubsidised fuel recorded a 42.27% increase for RON95 and 14.75% increase for diesel sales.

