In Local News / By Paul Tan / 18 May 2023 6:30 pm / 14 comments

The government launched a pilot of a new type of fuel station that sells unsubsidised fuel back in February 2023. Available at two locations in Padang Besar and Wang Kelian in Perlis, the stations sell unsubsidised RON95 priced at RM3.22 per litre and unsubsidised diesel at RM3.45 per litre.

This is in comparison to subsidised RON95 which goes for RM2.05 per litre and subsidised B10 diesel that goes for RM2.15, which is a difference of RM1.17 (57%) and RM1.30 (60%) per litre respectively.

The unsubsidised prices above were at the time of launch. It seems the current unsubsidised prices are RM3.05 per litre for RON95 and RM3 per litre for B10 diesel. Despite being unsubsidised, the price per litre is still cheaper than RON97’s RM3.35 per litre price.

According to a report by NST, sales of subsidised fuel in Perlis saw a reduction of 15.7% for RON95 and 15.7% for diesel during the first two months of implementation. Meanwhile, the two petrol stations that sold unsubsidised fuel recorded a 42.27% increase for RON95 and 14.75% increase for diesel sales.

As a result, the government managed to save RM5 million in RON95 and diesel subsidies a month, so the pilot project is considered a success.

The pilot will be expanded to stations in Rantau Panjang and Bukit Bunga in Kelantan, and Tebedu, Ba’kelalan and Lundu in Sarawak. More stations are planned in Pengkalan Hulu in Perak, the Johor causeway and Second Link in Johor, Padang Besar and Wang Kelian in Perlis, and Bukit Kayu Hitam in Kedah.