KL-Singapore HSR concept proposals evaluation to take two months; Malaysian government approval next

Seven concept proposals have been received from firms and consortiums interested in the Kuala Lumpur-Singapore High Speed Rail (KL-SG HSR) project, and the evaluation of these proposals is expected to take two months to complete, New Straits Times has reported.

MyHSR Corporation is still evaluating the concept proposals that have been received, and the results of the evaluation will be taken up for government approval to shortlist the consortiums for the next process, the transport ministry has said.

MyHSR Corporation has been given the responsibility to carry out the request for information (RFI) process which ended on January 15, the transport ministry said, and all interested parties have been informed that the government will not provide any loan guarantee for this project, it added.

The Malaysian government intends for the KL-SG HSR project to be implemented through private fund investment and without any injection of government funds, according to the report.

Last July, MyHSR Corporation requested concept proposals from local and international firms for development and operation of the Kuala Lumpur-Singapore High Speed Rail (KL-SG HSR) project, and the RFI process was carried out to solicit private sector interest.

The latest iteration of the KL-SG HSR as of July will run across six states – Kuala Lumpur, Putrajaya, Selangor, Negeri Sembilan, Melaka, and Johor – before crossing the Tebrau Strait into Jurong East in Singapore. The 350 km distance distance from Bandar Malaysia to Jurong East could be completed in 90 minutes through a non-stop service, The Star wrote at the time.

Plans for the KL-SG HSR has been protracted, beginning in December 2016 when when Malaysia and Singapore signed a legally-binding bilateral agreement to facilitate the project. Construction was originally scheduled to begin in 2018 for completion in 2025, for operations to start in 2026.

This was deferred in 20218 until 2020, which saw Malaysia pay S$15 million (RM45.1 million at the time) as compensation for costs incurred by Singapore. The project was terminated in 2021, before reconsideration for its revival without using public funds.

  • Peppa on Mar 05, 2024 at 4:20 pm

    Dear Malaysian government, please stop wasting country money and time on this project. Prioritize within nation infrastructure first!

    • Syer on Mar 05, 2024 at 5:09 pm

      And this is not exactly it; to make it easier to work in SGP and have people spend that money in Malaysia to boost economy? Think deeper.

  • Kea Was on Mar 05, 2024 at 4:54 pm

    So can we get back the RM320,000,000 instructed to be paid by the former Asman due to his blunder to cancel the project but then talks about reviving the project comes months later with him in the government.

