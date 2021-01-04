It’s official. The Kuala Lumpur-Singapore high-speed rail (HSR) project has finally been called off for good. The announcement of the project’s termination was made on January 1 by both Malaysia and Singapore, which could not come to an agreement on proposed changes, The Star reports.
In a joint press statement, prime minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin and Singapore prime minister Lee Hsien Loong said the Malaysian government had proposed several changes to the HSR project in light of the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on its economy. However, an accord could not be reached.
“Both governments had conducted several discussions with regard to these changes and had not been able to reach an agreement. Therefore, the HSR agreement had lapsed on December 31, 2020. Both countries will abide by their respective obligations, and will now proceed with the necessary actions, resulting from this termination of the HSR agreement,” the statement read.
In December 2016, the two countries signed a bilateral agreement to facilitate the project, which was supposed to have begun construction in 2018 and completed in 2025, with operations slated to begin in 2026.
In September 2018, at the request of Malaysia, both governments agreed to postpone the project until May 31, 2020 to allow for the identification of cost reduction options, including reviewing and optimising the alignment, station locations and the business model. The deferment resulted in Malaysia paying S$15 million (around RM45.1 million at the time) as compensation for the abortive costs incurred by Singapore. The payment was made at the end of January 2019.
In May 2020, the deferment was again extended to December 31. The decision to cancel the project will incur cost for the country. Previoulsy, it was reported that Malaysia would have to reimburse Singapore for the project implementation costs incurred by the latter up to the point of suspension, with the compensation amount initially said to be around RM500 million. The latest figure is said to be RM300 million.
The HSR was originally planned as a 350 km-long double-track route (335 km of which was supposed to be in Malaysia, and 15 km in Singapore) with eight stops in total – Singapore, Iskandar Puteri, Batu Pahat, Muar, Ayer Keroh, Seremban, Putrajaya and Kuala Lumpur. A bridge over the Straits of Johor – with a height clearance of 25 metres – would have linked the line between both countries.
The service was projected to run 10 car-long trains – with the capacity for up to 100 passengers per car – at average speeds of 300 km/h, which would bring the rail travel time between KL and Singapore down to 90 minutes, excluding clearance at customs, immigration and quarantine.
Two years ago, a much cheaper alternative to the HSR was mooted, and this proposed an upgrade to existing rail infrastructure instead of the HSR’s approach of building a new line from scratch. This more affordable alternative – with a slightly longer 130-minute travel time – was then estimated to cost the Malaysian government RM20 billion, a far lower sum than the HSR’s estimated cost of between RM60 billion to RM70 billion.
Comments
This news is at least a few days old ??
Bila gagal merancang, mereka memang merancang untuk gagal …. Guess who’s the government in December 2016…incompetent.
Badut tu sign up projek2 keretapi tapi semua rugi duit punya… MRT1/2, LRT3, ECRL, HSR… kns betol!
Betul. Same government that sold the Tanjong Pagar station and all the KTM land that Malaysia had sovereignty over. Bikin servis keretapi itu gomen tak pandai.
Other than giving a shorter travel time from KL to Singapore, actually singapore will have the most benefit from the HSR.
With shorter travel time from KL to Singapore, there is basically no reason for long haul travellers to choose to fly to KLIA, and Changi airport with its better facilities will be the main choice.
The HSR will strengthen Changi and SIA position as the main go to airport and airline in south east asia.
Got Singapore, actually impossible to songlap LOL.
If its cheaper to fly from klia than changi, it would be the other way round.
Of course, why the new government wants the HSR to go through KLIA, unlike the original plan.
Which is why Singapore strongly disagrees with the new plans.
There is much more airlines flying into Changi compared to those flying into KLIA.
KLIA will be dead if HSR is completed to the original plans.
The KL and Sin HSR project are intended to benefit both countries and to promote better economic integration within ASEAN. This is not a 1+1 = 2 project. The success or failure of KLIA doesnt depend on HSR because there are already plan to connect Bandar station to KLIA. So lets not waste time spreading falsehood that Singapore is disagreeable to have HSR connect to KLIA.
Singapore tourist are spending around RM26 billions in Malaysia per year. With HSR this figures can only go up, not down. And that does not include the potential foreign investment coming through Singapore.
Without Singapore participation, there is no way Malaysia will be able to justify running a HSR line due to the low spending power and low population density. So lets not waste time indulging in the fallacy of KL-JB HSR.
Without HSR be prepared to face even tougher times now due to Covid. Until today the 2018 government still couldn’t propose a cheaper solution, instead they proposed to use back the same KTM while paying the same cost instead. Because of them, everything has been damaged beyond repair and had to be cancelled.
Lesson learnt, when something sounds too good its normally FOS. Never trust someone who never managed the government before telling you they have a magic recipe.
A photo tells a million words.
This tells us how much a wrong Finance Minister can destroy a nation perpetually.
Anyone by just looking at the photos can imagine the wealth Singapore will bring to each state with the HSR, which is projected to double to RM25billion per annum.
Wow. Easy money by Singapore. Pity how ministers do their planning and manage a project. Losses not small sum.
running the same fast ETS trainsets that is now running from KL to gemas on the new doubletracked line to JB should be good enough and quick enough for most.
Loss RM300 mil to Singapore, country still ok. Imagine give RM 1 mil to each 32 milion of rakyat, for sure say cannot. Negara will go bankrupt.