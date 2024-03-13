Proton suppliers claim to be struggling as company sources parts from China – Proton issues statement

More than 100 Malaysian parts suppliers and vendors affiliated with Proton are reportedly facing a severe financial strain due to escalating operational expenses as a result of dwindling orders, the New Straits Times reports.
The situation has prompted the Proton Vendors Association (PVA) to reach out to the national automaker, asking it for help in addressing the challenges vendors are encountering. However, the automaker has shown no willingness to address the issue, according to Datuk Liu Guoquan, president of the Malaysian Fujian General Chamber of Commerce.
He said that numerous suppliers and vendors are currently grappling with financial distress, primarily due to dwindling orders recently. He attributed the root cause of the issue to Proton’s failure to fulfill the promised quantity of parts orders for its X50, X70 and X90 models, which had resulted in a 30 to 50% reduction in parts production output.
Echoing these sentiments, an anonymous supplier disclosed that while the original contract from Proton promised to obtain the supply of parts for 1,500 units of the X90 per month, the actual monthly order volume was only between 200 and 300 units.
As a result of this shortfall, Liu said many vendors are experiencing financial losses, forcing some to cease operations altogether. He added that if the situation persists, it could lead to the collapse of many suppliers, affecting around 50,000 employees across the automotive industry chain.
He criticised Proton’s decision to eschew competitively priced locally-assembled (CKD) parts and instead source them from China, citing the reluctance of Malaysian suppliers to reduce prices as the rationale behind this move. Liu said such actions have further strained the relationship between Proton and the vendor association.
In response to the news report, Proton has issued a statement on the matter, printed in full below:
Statement from Proton
Proton would like to address recent media reports highlighting challenges faced by vendors associated with the company.
At Proton, we create an equitable and respectful business environment with our partners built on our unwavering commitment to fair and firm business dealings.
To achieve this, we collaborate closely with the Proton Vendors Association (PVA), the official representative for all 116 Proton vendors, having frequent discussions and joint initiatives that are mutually beneficial.
We understand there are difficulties faced by some vendors and our doors are always open to engage in equitable discussions with all PVA members, except those who are unable to provide clear evidence regarding the issues faced.
It is important to highlight proton has a history of open and constructive dialogue, and we remain dedicated to continuing with this approach for the long term.
We recognise the importance of resolving these matters quickly by working closely with all parties involved and invite engagement via official channels to resolve them at the appropriate time.
Archaic businessman strategy, invest very little hopes bountiful returns profits ok
You loose your competitive, you loose your edge and relevant.
something is weird here. how come the vendor’s rep is a chinese fellow? i thought proton is to memperkasa ekonomi bumiputera? why are the vendors chinese?
Hello? CEO of Proton not even Malaysian lah… at least the vendors are Malaysian.
Cry me a fucking river. Go queue behind the taxi owners, politicians and other ticks have been sucking the blood of the country’s population dry for decades. Either add genuine value to the industry or get ready to go the way of the dodo bird.
conti car feel, you wait for your parts as long as conti cars
When signing over MOU with geli, no address all this arrangement ka or oppss lupa? What are you trying to project?
Proton’s vendors surely should be laughing all the way to the bank alongside Proton under the current climate, no? Proton has maintained its number 2 position for like 5 years now I think. Why aren’t the vendors making money?
Even if the order commitments cannot be met, surely they are not in bad shape, unless they are over exposed financially.
Forecast is the most important thing when supplying auto parts. I have said that before that they don’t adhere to their forecast numbers. How they got their forecast figure is beyond me.
One the other hand, P2 follows their forecast closely. They say they want 1000, they will stick to that figure by end of the month. They even pay the suppliers full amount if they somehow misses their forecast number.
A good auto company is not only determine by how cosmetically futuristic the model it launched, it’s also how they take care of their customers as well as their supply chains.
One way to say…yup i will increase the car price.
What is interesting is the statement from the vendors say the relationship is strained by the fact that Proton sources from China. Surely MITI’s industrial linkage programme takes care of these matters, meaning Proton must commit to localisation within a fair period for each of their donor car models?
i have worked in a company with headquarter/parent from the same country, no exceptional, they will always want to source from own country, R&D too by using tonnes of excuses.
Many vendors supply parts for are multi brand PROTON PERODUA HONDA assemblers
A vendor ricebowl depend only on PROTON orders deserves to be Lingkup. LingLong tyre cheaper than Goodyear.
China company what do you expect? Technology transfer? local model enhancement? Jgn mimpi lar…
You poor you bankrupt you die your own problem! None of the China EV is locally assembled also. All they want to $$$ back to China.
i thought omoda E5 is going to be locally assembled in Q2
Local suppliers can’t meet the KPI and SLA set by Saga.
Potong sell loads of crap, no doubt. But, those numbers are mostly on low end models. How many idiots would take out a 9-year loan for a RM100K Potong?! Orders are obviously low for overpriced Potong. As for those 500,000,000,000 Malaysian workers, is it fair to ask poor rakyat to overpay for shit cars to remain patriotic?
OK time for free market, no more excise duties for imported vehicles.
Awith the press release, we are no better in understanding what’s the issue. All empty statements.
Did Proton indicate/ commit a volume that they didn’t honor? And at a result, got a cheaper price bcos they inflate the volume projection?
Or was the supplier just couldn’t adapt to the proton production and proton has the right to source for more reliable suppliers, even if it means from overseas?
They will show letters they award to local vendors but they will also buy from overseas vendors for same product. Matter of percentage share they buy from local and overseas. Old tricks.