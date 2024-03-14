License holder photo mistake not system abuse, identity theft; correction carried out immediately – JPJ

Posted in Local News / By Mick Chan / March 14 2024 4:54 pm

The road transport department (JPJ) has issued a statement regarding a case of a license holder’s Malaysian digital license (e-LMM) featuring a photo of a different person on their digital license, and has taken note of the matter and issued an apology.

The issue arose when the department’s information technology team had been carrying out scheduled system maintenance work for the MyJPJ system, the department stated, noting that corrective action has been carried out immediately.

There is no element of system abuse or identity theft, and that all information is protected and safe, according to the statement by the road transport department.

The road transport department will continually improve the system from time to time in order to strengthen its delivery of digital services to the people, it said in its statement.

