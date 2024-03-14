License holder photo mistake not system abuse, identity theft; correction carried out immediately – JPJ

The road transport department (JPJ) has issued a statement regarding a case of a license holder’s Malaysian digital license (e-LMM) featuring a photo of a different person on their digital license, and has taken note of the matter and issued an apology.
The issue arose when the department’s information technology team had been carrying out scheduled system maintenance work for the MyJPJ system, the department stated, noting that corrective action has been carried out immediately.
There is no element of system abuse or identity theft, and that all information is protected and safe, according to the statement by the road transport department.
The road transport department will continually improve the system from time to time in order to strengthen its delivery of digital services to the people, it said in its statement.
Comments
Another case of it system migration and customer data got mixed up. Many years back, Telekom upgrade their system, after awhile when i move to my new home and apply to relocate the phone line. That when the staff noticed the error iny account info. Luckily the error is limited to Gender and Race. The staff and I had a good laugh.. I became a women and I become Malay.. ha ha.. we both laugh at it . It seems that their data Xfer had issue and I was given a default value.. ha ha..
Cincai government doing cincai job