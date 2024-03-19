268 fake Arai helmets seized by KPDN in Bkt Mertajam

268 fake Arai motorcycle helmets were seized by the Malaysian Ministry of Domestic Trade and Costs of Living (KPDN) in Bukit Mertajam, Penang. The fake helmets seized in the raid are estimated to have a retail value of RM70,240.

Upon inspection, the premises was found to contain helmets with the brand name “TSR” that were copies of Arai helmets. Amongst the Arai models infringed were the Nakano Shukiken Silver, Black Samurai dan Oriental Blue.

According to KPDN director R S Jegan, the successful raid is the result of a tip off and was conducted in conjunction with the Malaysian copyright holder for Arai helmets. The case will be prosecuted under the Malaysian Copyright Act 1987 which allows for a maximum fine of RM20,000 per infringement or five years jail with the penalty doubling for every subsequent offence, Jegan said.

  • Ben Yap on Mar 19, 2024 at 5:35 pm

    for the Mat Rempits, the fake ARAI make them more handsome and immortal. it is an upgrade from their current MS88 or SGV. to them it doesn’t matter if it is fake.

