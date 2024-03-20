2024 Mercedes-AMG GT43 debuts – 2.0T four-cylinder with 421 PS; 0-100 km/h in 4.6s is slower than an A45S

Posted in Cars, International News, Mercedes-Benz / By Gerard Lye / March 20 2024 10:12 am

Several months after the reveal of the second-generation Mercedes-AMG GT in August last year, the German carmaker has now introduced a third variant to join the existing GT55 4Matic+ and GT63 4Matic+. Unlike its siblings, the new GT43 doesn’t get a V8 but is instead powered by a four-cylinder engine!

The engine in question is a M139 2.0 litre turbocharged four-cylinder petrol unit that is also used by the SL, which the GT shares its platform with. However, the M139 in the GT43 has higher outputs than the SL43, delivering 421 PS (416 hp or 310 kW) and 500 Nm of torque. Fans of the brand will know these are figures are identical to the latest A45S 4Matic+.

Just like the SL43, the GT43’s mill features an electric exhaust gas turbocharger, a technology that is derived from Formula 1. This has an approximately four-cm narrow electric motor integrated directly on the shaft of the turbocharger between the turbine wheel on the exhaust side and the compressor wheel on the fresh air side.

Electronically controlled, the motor directly drives the shaft of the turbocharger and serves to spin up the compressor wheel before the exhaust gas flow takes over the conventional drive. The carmaker says this significantly improves response while also maintaining boost pressure and enabling higher torque at low speeds.

The e-turbocharger is operated via a 48-volt mild hybrid system that also feeds a belt-driven starter generator (RSG), which can briefly provide a boost of 14 PS (13 hp or 10 kW). The mild hybrid system also enables functions such as coasting and recuperation, while smoothing out transitions between the start-stop and coasting functions.

Paired with the engine is an AMG Speedshift MCT 9G automatic transmission that has a wet starting clutch replacing the torque converter. Drive goes to the rear wheels only unlike the other GT variants that are all-wheel drive.

This RWD setup is good for a 0-100 km/h time of 4.6 seconds, which is slower than the A45S that needs just 3.9 seconds. However, the GT43 has a slightly higher top speed of 280 km/h compared to the hot hatch that maxes out at 270 km/h. For further reference, the GT55 needs 3.9 seconds to complete the century sprint, while it is 3.2 seconds got the GT63.

As standard, the GT43 comes with AMG steel springs, aluminium shock absorbers, lightweight coil springs and an AMG high-performance composite brake system (390-mm front discs with six-piston calipers and 360-mm rear discs with single-piston calipers). Also included is AMG Dynamic Select with five programmes (Smooth, Comfort, Sport, Sport+ and Individual).

This can be upgraded with the optional AMG Dynamic Plus package, which adds a Race programme as well as dynamic engine mounts, an electronically controlled rear locking differential, yellow-painted brake calipers, an active aerodynamic element in the underbody and a further optional fixed rear wing. Other driving-related cost options include AMG Ride Control adaptive damping with three selectable modes and rear-axle steering.

Design-wise, the GT43 differs from the rest of the GT range by its newly designed front apron with large air inlets across the entire width of the vehicle. Mercedes-AMG also points out the narrower fenders, with those at the front sporting a different trim part – the track widths are reduced too. Around back, the entry-level variant gets round tailpipe trim instead of trapezoidal-shaped ones.

Wheel sizes range from 19 to 21 inches, with the largest option available as forged items. Other exterior options include an AMG chrome package, AMG Night Package and its extension, the AMG Night Package II.

Inside, the GT43 shares the same dashboard layout with the other GT variants and SL, with the dashboard featuring an 11.9-inch touchscreen that makes up the Mercedes-Benz User Experience (MBUX). The infotainment system comes with AMG-specific content for the digital instrument cluster as well as menu items such as AMG Performance and AMG Track Pace.

AMG sports seats in Nappa leather are default fitments here, although these can be swapped out for performance seats if the budget permits. Buyers can also option upholstery from the Manufaktur programme, which also has various choices of interior trim.

