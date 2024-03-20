2024 Triumph Rocket 3 Storm R and GT updated

From its launch in 2019, the 2024 Triumph Rocket 3 Storm R and GT get updated power and handling. With the world’s largest production motorcycle engine, the Rocket 3 is also updated for the latest latest Euro 5b emissions standard.
With 2,458 cc, the Rocket 3’s three-cylinder inline engine gets a power bump of 15 PS, producing 182 PS at 7,000 rpm. Similarly, the torque number takes a small rise to 225 Nm at 4,000 rpm, up 4 Nm from previous.
Handling is now enhanced with sportier ten-spoke cast aluminium alloy wheels, 17-inches in front and 16-inches at the back, reducing unsprung weight. This improves rolling steering response, enhancing the Rocket 3’s agility.
Alongside the new “Storm” moniker, the Rocket 3 now features blacked out trim and equipment, the look proving popular with buyers of the Rocket 3 Triple Black limited edition released in 2021. This takes the form of black anodised finishing for the rear frame forging, swingarm guard, forks lowers and yokes, risers and handlebar clamps.
The blacked out look extends to the RSU Rocker, seat finish, footrests and hangers, brake and gear pedals, levers, and side stand. The Rocket 3 Storm R and GT are differentiated by riding ergonomics.
The R comes with a roadster rider and pillion seat with a 773 mm seat height with foot controls set in the middle, adjustable vertically. Meanwhile, the GT has a sculpted touring rider seat with generously padded pillion seat and an adjustable pillion backrest, while the seat height is set at 750 mm along with horizontally adjustable forward-mounted foot controls.
No changes in the Rocket 3’s electronics suite, with cornering ABS and traction control, as well as cruise control and keyless start. Also standard is hill hold control for starting off on inclines, and there are four riding modes – Road, Rain, Sport and Rider – with a quickshifter as optional equipment.
Standard equipment includes Brembo Stylema front brakes and adjustable Showa suspension. Weight for the Rocket 3 Storm R is 317 kg while the GT tips the scales at 320, both coming with an 18-litre fuel tank.
