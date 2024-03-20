2024 Triumph Rocket 3 Storm R and GT updated

Posted in Bikes, International Bike News, Triumph / By Mohan K Ramanujam / March 20 2024 12:47 pm

From its launch in 2019, the 2024 Triumph Rocket 3 Storm R and GT get updated power and handling. With the world’s largest production motorcycle engine, the Rocket 3 is also updated for the latest latest Euro 5b emissions standard.

With 2,458 cc, the Rocket 3’s three-cylinder inline engine gets a power bump of 15 PS, producing 182 PS at 7,000 rpm. Similarly, the torque number takes a small rise to 225 Nm at 4,000 rpm, up 4 Nm from previous.

2024 Triumph Rocket 3 Storm GT

Handling is now enhanced with sportier ten-spoke cast aluminium alloy wheels, 17-inches in front and 16-inches at the back, reducing unsprung weight. This improves rolling steering response, enhancing the Rocket 3’s agility.

Alongside the new “Storm” moniker, the Rocket 3 now features blacked out trim and equipment, the look proving popular with buyers of the Rocket 3 Triple Black limited edition released in 2021. This takes the form of black anodised finishing for the rear frame forging, swingarm guard, forks lowers and yokes, risers and handlebar clamps.