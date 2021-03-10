In Bikes, International Bike News, Triumph / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 10 March 2021 12:39 pm / 0 comments

2021 Triumph Rocket 3 R Black

It appears black is the new black, shown in the 2021 Triumph Rocket 3 R Black and Rocket 3 GT Triple Black. To be produced in a limited edition run of 1,000 units for each Rocket 3 variant, these special Rocket 3 models feature blacked out trim and a minimum of chrome plating and shiny bits.

The Rocket 3 R Black has an overall all black pint scheme, including the exhaust headers on the transverse inline-triple engine, black painted heat shields and black crinkle powder coat intake cover. The blackout effect extends to the detailing and garnishes as well, with the headlight bezel, fly screen finishers, control levers and radiator cowl.

All other components, such as the rear frame forging, yokes, risers and handlebar clamps, RSU rocker, swingarm guard, side stand, rider footrest, brake and gear pedals are black anodised. For the Rocket 3 GT Triple Black, the paint finish comprises of three shades of black and fit-out is complemented with a front mudguard made out of carbon-fibre.

2021 Triumph Rocket 3 GT Triple Black

Unchanged from the standard model Rocket 3, this pair of muscle bikes carry Triumph’s 2,500 cc triple, liquid-cooled and with DOHC. Power is rated at 165 hp at 6,000 rpm with torque being 221 Nm at 4,000 rpm.

Suspension on the Rocket 3 is fully-adjustable, with a Showa monoshock RSU at the back and Showa 47 mm diameter upside down forks in front, adjustable for compression and rebound. Braking is done with Brembo Stylema four-piston radial-mount callipers grabbing 320 mm discs, with a Brembo M4.32 four-piston calliper at the back, stopping a 300 mm disc.

Weight for the Rocket 3 R Black is 291 kg with a 773 mm seat height while the Rocket 3 GT Triple Black tips the scales at 294 kg and equipped with a 750 mm tall seat. paultan.org was informed by Malaysian Triumph distributor Fast Bikes that Malaysia has been allocated one of each limited edition Rocket 3, with pricing yet to be determined.

For Malaysia, the standard model 2020 Triumph Rocket 3 R is priced at RM130,900 while the Rocket 3 GT goes for RM136,900.

GALLERY: 2021 Triumph Rocket 3 R Black