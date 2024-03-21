Motorcyclists on West Coast Expressway KL-bound to be diverted on Shah Alam Expressway until May 19

Motorcyclists on the West Coast Expressway (WCE) travelling in the direction of Kuala Lumpur will be diverted to a new motorcycle lane on the Shah Alam Expressway (LSA) from today until May 19, the highway operator has announced on its Facebook post.

The motorcycle lane diversion in the direction of Kuala Lumpur is along a stretch of the highway from KM22.8 to KM24.3, according to the statement by WCE. The temporary diversion is to enable the highway operator to carry out the construction of the LSA intersection with the WCE (Taiping to Banting) to be carried out, it said.

Motorists who will be travelling on this stretch of the route are advised to be careful, and to obey instructions by traffic personnel and on posted road signs throughout the duration of construction.

