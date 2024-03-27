Triumph Trident Triple Tribute Special Edition unveiled

Posted in Bikes, International Bike News, Triumph / By Mohan K Ramanujam / March 27 2024 12:25 pm

Commemorating one of its famous racing motorcycles, the 2024 Triumph Trident Triple Tribute Special Edition is priced at 7,895 pounds sterling (RM47,096) in the UK. The Triple Tribute is based on the Triumph Trident 660 (RM43,900 in Malaysia).

This special edition motorcycle is a tribute to the most famous Triumph Trident in the Hinckley firm’s history, ‘Slippery Sam’. That particular Trident is notable for being the only motorcycle ever to win five Tourist Trophy (TT) production races in five consecutive years, from 1971 to 1975.

Setting the Triple Tribute apart from the standard model Trident 660 is a white, blue and red ‘Union Jack’ paint scheme with colour-matched fly screen and belly pan. The colour-matching continues to the front mudguard, while the racing number ’67’ adorns the tank along with a ‘Triple Tribute’ decal.

Otherwise no other changes to the Trident 660, with power coming from a 660 cc, liquid-cooled DOHC inline-triple with Euro 5 compliance. Power is rated at 81 PS at 10,250 rpm with 64 Nm of torque at 6,250 rpm, going to the rear wheel via a six-speed gearbox and chain final drive with the Triple Tribute coming with an up-and-down quickshifter as standard equipment.

The Trident 660 has a seat height of 805 mm and a claimed wet weight of 189 kg with 14-litres of fuel in the tank. Brand name equipment is used extensively on the Trident 660 despite its intended design target of being a budget conscious bike for the beginner rider.

Nissin supplies the braking with a twin two-piston callipers in front on 310 mm brake discs and a single-piston calliper with 255 mm calliper on the rear wheel. The Trident 660 comes with two-channel ABS and Michelin Road 5 tyres in 120/70-17 and 180/55-17 sizes in the standard equipment list.

Suspension is done by Showa with 41 mm diameter upside-down separate function forks (SFF) and a preload-adjustable RSU monoshock in the rear. Suspension travel is 120 mm in front and 135 mm at the back.

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with Carro.