GAC Aion ES EV spied in Malaysia – 136 hp, 225 Nm, 442 km battery range; sedan to launch soon?

Posted in Cars, GAC, International News / By Mick Chan / April 2 2024 4:41 pm

A camouflaged sedan has been sighted in a park in Subang Jaya by a paultan.org reader, and this appears to be from GAC Aion, an example of which was sighted in Shah Alam earlier this year.

We can now confirm that the camouflaged unit seen here is the GAC Aion ES electric sedan, which was shown at the 2024 Bangkok International Motor Show, and we can bring live images of the EV from the show.

In Thailand, the ES is priced at 850,000 baht (RM110,126) according to Headlight Magazine, and this is powered by a single motor driving the front wheels, producing 136 hp and 225 Nm of torque, enabling a top speed of 130 km/h.

Energy is stored in a lithium-ion battery that offers 442 km of range, and can take DC fast charging at up to 75 kW that enables a 0-80% recharge in 40 minutes. The ES takes AC charging at up to 6.6 kW.

For exterior dimensions, the GAC Aion ES measures 4,810 mm long, 1,880 mm wide and 1,545 mm tall with a wheelbase of 2,750 mm. When compared to other entrants in the C-segment sedan category, the ES boasts of larger dimensions than others in its class, such as the Honda Civic, Toyota Corolla Altis and Mazda 3 sedan.

Shortly after the sighting of the ES – also known as the S Plus – in January, GAC Aion’s entry into the Malaysian market was confirmed by the appointment of Warisan TC as the brand’s importer and distributor, who also sells and distributes GAC’s combustion-powered models, such as the GS3 Emzoom.

GAC Aion ES sedan at BIMS 2024

