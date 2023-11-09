2023 Mazda 3 2.0L High Plus Sedan – RM166,059 OTR

Posted in Cars, Local News, Mazda / By Mick Chan / November 9 2023 10:47 am

With the launch of the 2023 update for the Mazda 3 range in Malaysia, the C-segment model has had its range of variants trimmed, with the Mid variants across both sedan and hatchback bodystyles cut from the range and with those, the 1.5 litre powertrain has also been dropped from the Mazda 3, which is fully imported (CBU) for all variants.

Here then, is the 2023 Mazda 3 2.0L High Plus Sedan, the top sedan variant for Malaysia. Powering this is the Skyactiv-G 2.0 litre naturally-aspirated inline-four petrol engine rated to produce 162 hp at 6,000 rpm and 213 Nm of torque at 4,000 rpm, which is now the only engine available across all four variants of the Mazda 3 on sale. As before, this drives the front wheels through a Skyactiv-Drive six-speed automatic transmission.

The exterior of the High Plus variant is signified by the signature illumination on the headlamps and tail lamps, LED daytime running lights, 18-inch alloy wheels which are finished in silver on the sedan, 215/45 tyres, and four front parking sensors.

Inside, the 2.0L High Plus variant of the Mazda 3 Sedan brings black leather upholstery, and includes the addition of a Qi wireless charging pad, support for wireless Apple CarPlay, Mazda Radar Cruise Control (MRCC) with stop-and-go function, as well as Cruising & Traffic Support. Also new for the 2023 Mazda 3 are the USB-C ports which replace the USB-A set, and a 10.25-inch infotainment display.

Going for the High Plus variant of the Mazda 3 Sedan also brings the Mazda i-Activsense suite of safety systems, and this includes Adaptive Front-lighting System (AFS), High Beam Control (HBC), Blind Spot Monitoring (BSM), Front Cross Traffic Alert (FCTA), Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA), Lane Departure Warning System (LDWS), Lane Keep Assist System (LAS), Driver Attention Alert (DAA), Smart Brake Support (SBS – front and rear), Mazda Radar Cruise Control (MRCC) and Cruising & Traffic Support (CTS).

Each new 2023 Mazda 3 is supported by a five-year, 100,000 km manufacturer’s warranty and a free maintenance package. Seven exterior colours are available, and these are Soul Red Crystal, Machine Grey, Polymetal Grey, Platinum Quartz, Deep Crystal Blue, Jet Black and Snowflake White Pearl. Check out our live image gallery of the 2023 Mazda 3 2.0L High Plus Sedan, here.

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with myTukar.