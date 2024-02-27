GAC appoints nine new dealerships in Pen. Malaysia – Selangor, Pahang, N.Sembilan, Johor, Penang, Kedah

Posted in GAC, Local News / By Mick Chan / February 27 2024 9:36 am

Distributor of GAC vehicles in Malaysia, Warisan Tan Chong Automotif has appointed nine new dealerships for Peninsular Malaysia.

The nine dealers are:

Evolution Autotech

Gem Utara

Ju Brothers Motor

Klinik Kereta Tampin

Kuantan Motor

Mercu Usaha Automobile

Motion Beyond

Sincere Scope

SV Auto Selection

These will be positioned in key locations in Peninsular Malaysia, namely Cyberjaya, Alor Setar, Butterworth, Seremban, Kuantan, Sungai Petani, Setia Alam, Johor Bahru and Balakong.

“We are excited to welcome these nine esteemed dealerships to be part of our growing team. Their expertise and dedication to excellence align perfectly with our values, and together we are poised to offer an enhanced automotive experience to customers across Malaysia,” Warisan TC Holdings group CEO Tan Keng Meng said in a statement.

This appointment of nine dealerships in Peninsular Malaysia follows an earlier statement by Tan at the Malaysian market preview of the GAC GS3 Emzoom, which stated Warisan TC aims to establish more than 20 showrooms and service centres nationwide for the brand by the end of this year.

Previewed at the end of January, the GS3 Emzoom is a B-segment crossover that will be priced under RM130,000 and will be offered in two variants – Exclusive and Premium-R – and will first enter the market as a fully imported (CBU) model. Locally assembled (CKD) units will roll of the production line from the Tan Chong Motor Assemblies (TCMA) plant in Segambut, Kuala Lumpur in April 2024.

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with myTukar.