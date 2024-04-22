2024 Audi RS4 Avant in Malaysia gallery – 2.9L biturbo V6; 450 PS, 0-100 km/h in 4.1s; priced from RM865k

2024 Audi RS4 Avant in Malaysia gallery – 2.9L biturbo V6; 450 PS, 0-100 km/h in 4.1s; priced from RM865k

Here’s a full gallery of the Audi RS4 Avant, which is the smaller sibling the RS6 Avant and currently retails for RM874,655. This figure is inclusive of the Audi Assurance Package (AAP) that brings with it a five-year warranty and three-year maintenance package. Without AAP, it’s only a two-year warranty but the price drops to RM864,655.

Introduced in Malaysia in 2022, the RS4 Avant is powered by a 2.9 litre biturbo V6 petrol engine producing 450 PS (444 hp) from 5,700-6,700 rpm and 600 Nm of torque from 1,900-5,000 rpm. Drive goes to all four wheels via an eight-speed tiptronic automatic gearbox and quattro all-wheel drive system with a sports differential.

This setup is good for a 0-100 km/h time of 4.1 seconds and a top speed of 280 km/h, with other driving-related features being RS sports suspension Plus with dynamic ride control as well as an RS sports exhaust system.

The kit list also includes gloss black badging and emblems, a glossy black appearance package, Matrix LED headlamps, dynamic turn signals, 20-inch five-segment-spoke evo style wheels in a matte titanium look, Nappa leather upholstery, Audi drive select, Audi virtual cockpit, a head-up display, a Bang & Olufsen sound system, MMI navigation plus infotainment, powered front seats with driver’s side memory function and a hands-free powered tailgate.

As for driver assistance systems, the RS4 Avant comes with Audi pre sense rear, adaptive cruise control, lane change warning and lane departure warning. There are also eight airbags and a tyre pressure monitoring system as standard.

