Perodua to increase exports by 79% to 1,960 units in 2024 – Alza and Axia recently launched in Brunei

May 6 2024 5:29 pm

Perodua has revealed it plans to increase its exports by 79% to 1,960 units this year from 1,094 units in 2023. As part of this foreign market expansion, the carmaker recently launched the new Alza (AV and H variants) and Axia (AV and G variants) in Brunei on May 3, 2024.

According to Perodua, the sales target for the Alza in Brunei is 120 units while it is 40 units for the Axia. In terms of pricing, the Alza retails for 30,900 Brunei dollars (about RM109k) for the AV variant and BND27,900 (RM100k) for the H variant. Meanwhile, the Axia in AV guise is BND21,900 (RM77k) and the G is BND17,900 (RM63k).

The company has been exporting to Brunei for some time, and for 2024, it is targeting to sell a total of 460 units there. The Bezza 1.0L G, which is also sold there at BND16,900 (RM59k) is expected to make up the bulk of sales this year with a targeted 300 units. In 2023, Perodua sold 300 units of the Bezza 1.0L G in Brunei, making the country its highest export market of 2023.

“We foresee 2024 to be our first year of our export expansion as we are now at a point where the Malaysian automotive ecosystem would be able to cope with the ever-growing demand of our vehicles both within and outside the country,” said Datuk Seri Zainal Abidin Ahmad, president and CEO of Perodua.

“Brunei is the first export market we are expanding to without compromising domestic allocation of our vehicles. In fact, we have significantly reduced the waiting period for most of our popular models and even have ready stock for selected models. In addition, our targeted increase in exports will also give greater opportunities for our vendors to grow their sales volume in tandem with the need for spare parts,” he added.

