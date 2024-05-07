Sime Darby Auto Hyundai opens new Balakong outlet

Sime Darby Auto Hyundai (SDAH) has expanded its reach in the Klang Valley with the opening of new showroom located in Balakong to better cater to customers in the area as well as those in Cheras.

Occupying 2.5 floors (including a mezzanine) and with a total built-up area of 7,200 square feet, SDAH Balakong features a showroom, welcome lounge and consultation area on the ground floor, while the upper floors are comprised of offices. The sales outlet also has an 11-kW AC charger for the convenience of electric vehicle (EV) owners.

“We are elated to welcome the new Balakong branch to the Sime Darby Auto Hyundai family, which fulfils an important role in fortifying our coverage in the Klang Valley region. The strategic location has a wide catchment area and holds a lot of untapped potential for us, said Joey Lin, managing director of Hyundai-Sime Darby Motors (HSDM).

“We are committed to serving the locality’s discerning customers with the highest standards of professionalism, attentiveness and personalised care, and to showcase the best world-class mobility Hyundai has to offer,” he added.

SDAH Balakong is located at 47 Jalan Tengah, Cheras Selatan 118, Cheras, 43200 Selangor and is open from 8.30am to 6pm Mondays through Saturdays as well as on Sundays and public holidays from 10am to 6pm.

