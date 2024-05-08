Four Monorail stations closed, feeder buses deployed

Posted in Local News, Public Transport / By Danny Tan / May 8 2024 10:15 am

Click to enlarge

Yesterday’s fallen tree on Jalan Sultan Ismail near Concorde Hotel affected the Monorail track and Rapid KL immediately suspended Monorail services between KL Sentral and Medan Tuanku and deployed shuttle buses to bridge the gap.

The public transport company has now outlined its plan for the Monorail, which starts today, May 8. Four stations will be closed to the public due to the need to shut off power to the track. The stations are Bukit Nanas, Raja Chulan, Bukit Bintang and Imbi.

This means that the train from KL Sentral will reach Hang Tuah before returning on Platform 2, with a frequency of 24 minutes. On the other side of the line, trains from Titiwangsa will return at Medan Tuanku, and the frequency is 15 minutes.

To support this disruption, 10 feeder buses will ply the route of the closed stations. The buses are free and will run on a frequency of 30 minutes, but this of course depends on traffic conditions. Rapid KL has suggested alternative train stations that are located close to Monorail stations – check out the graphic above.

Rapid KL says that currently, cleaning up and rehabilitation work are being done with the assistance of DBKL. The operations team and structural engineers are making detailed checks to ensure that full operations can resume according to the set safety standards.

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with Carro.