New KTM Segamat station starts operations today

Posted in Local News, Public Transport / By Danny Tan / May 15 2024 9:33 am

Click to enlarge

Congratulations Segamat, you now have a nice new train station. KTM has announced a switch of operations from the current temporary Segamat station to the new Segamat (Baharu) station. It started 7am this morning, May 15.

The switch is for the migration of the Gemas – Johor Bahru double tracking project. The new train station is located at Jalan Stesen, near the bus station – have a look at the map above.

Last month, KTM released a teaser for its ETS train service in Segamat, Johor which will start on July 1 this year. Currently, the ETS is from Padang Besar in the north to Gemas, Negeri Sembilan in the south, so this would be the first time ETS is available in Johor.

In September last year, it was reported that the Gemas-Johor Bahru electrified double-tracking rail project would be completed by 2025.

“This whole project needs time to complete as it has been delayed many times, especially due to Covid 19, but now it’s on track. We hope this project can be completed as soon as possible so that it can connect Johor Bahru to Kuala Lumpur and all the way to Padang Besar,” transport minister Anthony Loke said in September 2023, when the project was at 92% completion.

The Gemas-JB EDTP project is 192 km long and has 11 stops crossing four major districts in Johor, including Segamat, Kluang and Kulai before terminating at JB Sentral. It is said that the journey from KL Sentral to JB Sentral will take three hours and 30 minutes. Once completed, one can take the ETS all the way from JB to Padang Besar at the Thai border.

