Pro-Net signs deal to integrate ChargeSini EV chargers into its network – accessible via Hello smart app

Posted in Cars, Local News, smart / By Gerard Lye / May 31 2024 3:52 pm

Proton New Energy Technology (Pro-Net), the distributor of smart vehicles in Malaysia, has announced an agreement with ChargeSini to provide customers with access to a wider electric vehicle (EV) charging network.

Through the partnership, ChargeSini’s growing network of charging stations will be integrated into Pro-Net’s existing network accessible via the Hello smart app. With this integration, the company says its public charging point coverage is set to increase from 70% to over 75% nationwide.

It added that these enhancements will be updated in the Hello smart app in the third quarter of this year. With this integration, users will only need the Hello smart app to access charging stations deployed across four different charge point operators (CPOs), with others being Gentari, chargEV and JomCharge.

