Is this the new Tesla Model Y Juniper facelift?

Posted in Cars, International News, Tesla Motors / By Jonathan Lee / June 4 2024 6:48 pm

We haven’t heard a peep about the Tesla Model Y facelift, codenamed “Project Juniper”, ever since it was reported that the car would not be arriving in showrooms anytime soon – at least, not this year. However, X user @Jas0nYu, who claims to bring “electrifying insights into Chinese EVs,” recently posted a photo of what is allegedly the new electric SUV in undisguised form, undergoing testing ahead of its supposed debut.

At first glance, this appears to simply be a squished photo of the latest Highland version of the Model 3 Performance. Yes, the Model Y does indeed look like a Model 3 that has been pulled up by an excavator claw through its roof, but even less-than-keen eyes will spot some things that are amiss in this image.

Putting aside the fact that the distorted background and “cambered” wheels make it painfully clear this is a doctored photo, the car in this image has far stronger rear haunches than the real Model Y, thanks to a lower rear deck. Also, the front windscreen looks to be mounted entirely too low, and as a result, the bonnet appears to almost rise up before ramping downwards towards the front, instead of sloping at a more gentle angle.

Of course, nothing beats a reverse Google Image search, which reveals that the original photo is a spyshot of the Model 3 Performance, captured back in April when the original (embargoed) media test drives were being held. This photo, along with many others that also made the rounds on this site, was published on the electric vehicle portal Zecar.

In case you were wondering, the second photo that @Jas0nYu shared has already been debunked by Australian automotive website Drive back in January. The moral of the story is that misinformation is rampant everywhere – including, ironically, on Elon Musk’s X – and you should do your due diligence (including that reverse search) before sharing a potential hoax.

The original Tesla Model 3 Performance spyshot. Research before you share, kids!

Anyway, the eventual Juniper will likely feature all the improvements found on the Model 3 facelift (Project Highland), including a sharper design and a revised interior with a new three-spoke steering wheel, no indicator and wiper stalks, a larger 15-inch infotainment touchscreen and an eight-inch rear touchscreen.

Also expected are several improvements to increase aerodynamic efficiency (which should lead to greater range figures) and reduce noise, vibration and harshness. Many of these have already been quietly implemented into the current 2024 model, including all-round double glazing. Last but not least, you can expect a spicier Performance model than the last, featuring more powerful motors, adaptive dampers, more aggressive styling and bucket seats for the first time.

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with Carro.