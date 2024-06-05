Honda Malaysia June 2024 promo – up to RM10k off; MY2023, MY2024; City, Civic, WR-V, HR-V included

Posted in Cars, Honda, Local News / By Danny Tan / June 5 2024 4:00 pm

We’re fast approaching half time in this game called 2024, but where did the past five months go? If that realisation got you a bit down, how about a good deal on a new car to perk you up?

Honda Malaysia’s ‘Joy Joy Enjoy Deals’ promo for June 2024 is offering up to RM10,000 off, and you can pick from MY2023 cars of freshly made 2024 stock. Both come with discounts, but you get a better deal with MY2023 cars, of course. Most CKD models are included, except for the new CR-V and the just-facelifted City Hatchback.

We’ll start with the 2023 stock. The last of the Accords (HM has decided to not offer the new model, and CKD production for the D-segment sedan has stopped) have been cleared, but there are two other sedans here. Discount for the Civic is RM10k across the range, and the City Hybrid RS is also yours for a substantial RM10k off.

Click to enlarge

If you prefer 2024 on your geran, the discounts are RM3,000 across all five variants of the City, and RM3,500 for all Civics except the RS hybrid, which gets RM5,000 off. As for Honda’s SUVs, it’s RM1,000 off for the WR-V (all variants) and RM1,500 off for the HR-V RS hybrid.

As mentioned, no incentives for the sixth-generation CR-V and City Hatchback facelift. This June 2024 promo is for vehicles registered from now till June 30.

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with Carro.