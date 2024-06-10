Carro Malaysia monthly specials for June 2024

Here’s some of Carro Malaysia’s inventory that have a monthly special promo for the month of June 2024. There are discounts of up to RM5,000 for the inventory under the June 2024 promo.

There are a total of 50 cars on promo, but the inventory list below will show in real time the remaining inventory that’s still available for booking.

Check out the full list of unsold inventory below or head on to Carro Malaysia website.

HONDA
2022 HONDA ACCORD TC-P 1.5L
From RM 1,559 a month
RM 146,300 RM 142,300 RM 4,000 off!
MAZDA
2020 MAZDA CX-5 4WD HIGH T/C SKYACTIV-G 2.5L
From RM 1,417 a month
RM 134,300 RM 129,300 RM 5,000 off!
TOYOTA
2023 TOYOTA COROLLA ALTIS G 1.8L
From RM 1,274 a month
RM 118,300 RM 116,300 RM 2,000 off!
VOLKSWAGEN
2020 VOLKSWAGEN PASSAT ELEGANCE TSI 2.0L
From RM 1,253 a month
RM 116,300 RM 114,300 RM 2,000 off!
HONDA
2020 HONDA CR-V TC 2WD 1.5L
From RM 1,231 a month
RM 114,300 RM 112,300 RM 2,000 off!
MITSUBISHI
2023 MITSUBISHI TRITON VGT MS 4X4 DC 2.4L
From RM 1,198 a month
RM 111,300 RM 109,300 RM 2,000 off!
NISSAN
2023 NISSAN NAVARA V 4WD 2.5L
From RM 1,176 a month
RM 109,300 RM 107,300 RM 2,000 off!
NISSAN
2021 NISSAN NAVARA PRO-4X 4WD 2.5L
From RM 1,165 a month
RM 110,300 RM 106,300 RM 4,000 off!
TOYOTA
2021 TOYOTA INNOVA X 2.0L
From RM 1,143 a month
RM 107,300 RM 104,300 RM 3,000 off!
MITSUBISHI
2021 MITSUBISHI TRITON VGT MS 2.4L
From RM 1,088 a month
RM 102,300 RM 99,300 RM 3,000 off!
TOYOTA
2019 TOYOTA COROLLA ALTIS G 1.8L
From RM 1,044 a month
RM 97,300 RM 95,300 RM 2,000 off!
MITSUBISHI
2021 MITSUBISHI TRITON VGT MS 2.4L
From RM 1,033 a month
RM 97,300 RM 94,300 RM 3,000 off!
HONDA
2019 HONDA CIVIC TC 1.5L
From RM 1,033 a month
RM 96,300 RM 94,300 RM 2,000 off!
HONDA
2020 HONDA CIVIC S I-VTEC 1.8L
From RM 979 a month
RM 90,300 RM 89,300 RM 1,000 off!
MITSUBISHI
2021 MITSUBISHI TRITON VGT MS 2.4L
From RM 957 a month
RM 89,300 RM 87,300 RM 2,000 off!
HONDA
2021 HONDA CITY HYBRID 1.5L
From RM 913 a month
RM 86,300 RM 83,300 RM 3,000 off!
TOYOTA
2022 TOYOTA VIOS G 1.5L
From RM 847 a month
RM 79,300 RM 77,300 RM 2,000 off!
NISSAN
2019 NISSAN X-TRAIL MID CVT 2.0L
From RM 836 a month
RM 78,300 RM 76,300 RM 2,000 off!
HONDA
2017 HONDA HR-V E 1.8L
From RM 672 a month
RM 64,300 RM 61,300 RM 3,000 off!
PROTON
2023 PROTON IRIZ EXECUTIVE CVT 1.6L
From RM 507 a month
RM 48,300 RM 46,300 RM 2,000 off!

