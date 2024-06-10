Perodua emo-II – Axia EV rendered by Theophilus Chin

Posted in Cars, Local News, Perodua / By Mick Chan / June 10 2024 1:55 pm

The Perodua emo-1 electric vehicle concept was shown this year in full-sized form as a battery-electric Myvi study, which was developed from the EMO EV study that emerged as a scale model last year.

Here, visual rendition maestro Theophilus Chin has offered his take on a fully electric Perodua, albeit one based on the smaller Axia.

The white, fluorescent yellow and black colour scheme of the emo-1 has been adapted to this Axia equivalent, and the aero wheels of the same colour scheme has been carried over to the ’emo-II’ as well. Theo has also placed the emo-1 with the Axia-based rendition, for comparison:

Shown last month at the Malaysia Autoshow 2024, the emo-1 takes the D51A Myvi as a donor vehicle, and gets a three-phase, permanent magnet synchronous motor rated to produce 68 PS and 220 Nm of torque, which enables a claimed 0-100 km/h acceleration time of around seven to nine seconds.

Energy is drawn from a 55.7 kWh NMC lithium-ion battery, which Perodua says will offer 350 km of range on a single charge. A full charge from 11 kw AC charging will take five hours, while 50 kW DC charging will take just over an hour, says the carmaker.

This differs from the specifications of the EMO scale model study from last year, which stated outputs of 95 PS and 121 Nm from its drive motor for a top speed of 160 km/h. While the project that led to the creation of the emo-1 began in September 2022, the actual build for the full-sized concept began a little under a year ago, with completion assisted by an Australian partner.

With the emo-1 set to spawn a production version which, Perodua says, will be priced between RM50k and RM100k, how much do you think a productionised, Axia-based ’emo-II’ would cost?

