BAIC BJ30, BJ60 coming to Malaysia in 2025 – no EVs planned, hybrids and PHEVs being considered

With BAIC having made its debut in Malaysia with the X55 and BJ40, attention now turns to future models from the Beijing-based carmaker. The company has now confirmed that two new off-road-biased SUVs will be introduced next year to fill out the local lineup.

Speaking to media yesterday, BAIC Malaysia managing director Lee FY said the BJ30 and BJ60 will be launched next year to join the BJ40 Plus, although no details have been released just yet. The latest BJ30 was launched in China earlier this year, replacing the original that has been around in one form or another since 2015.

Despite being ostensibly a compact SUV, the new BJ30 is vast – at 4,730 mm long, it’s longer than even the Honda CR-V. It’s also much more modern than the car it replaces, with a sleeker quasi-4×4 design that carries hints of the Ford Bronco and Land Rover Defender.

The interior is bang up to date as well, with neat coloured grab handles on the doors and a massive 14.6-inch infotainment touchscreen running on a flagship Qualcomm Snapdragon 8155 automotive processor. The BJ30 is billed as a camping SUV, and to that end, it boasts up to 1,496 litres of cargo capacity with the rear seats folded, a vehicle-to-load (V2L) function and one-touch lie-flat front seats.

Buyers get a choice of two powertrain options, both starring the same 1.5 litre turbocharged four-cylinder engine as the X55. The petrol model produces 188 PS and 305 Nm of torque, sent to the front wheels via a seven-speed wet dual-clutch transmission. Meanwhile, the hybrid version gets a 158 PS/235 Nm variant of the mill, a 177 PS/315 Nm electric motor and a two-speed dedicated hybrid transmission (DHT), along with optional all-wheel drive thanks to a 75 PS/135 Nm rear motor.

At the other end of the spectrum is the BJ60, a large body-on-frame SUV that, at 5,040 mm long, is longer than even the full-fat J300 Toyota Land Cruiser. Introduced in 2022, it features a similar five-port grille to the BJ40 with U-shaped inserts (incorporating the headlights), mated to a tall and boxy body, prominent fender flares and an external spare tyre at the back.

Inside, you’ll find a bluff dashboard and a broad centre console, along with rectangular air vents and a freestanding 12.8-inch centre touchscreen. Optional features include a 12-speaker Infinity sound system and seven seats instead of the usual five.

Power comes from a 2.0 litre turbo mill mated to a 48-volt mild hybrid system, altogether churning out 266 PS and 406 Nm. There’s also a 163 PS/400 Nm 2.0 litre turbodiesel available, but given the high prices of diesel recently, it seems unlikely the oil burner will make its way here. An eight-speed automatic gearbox and part-time four-wheel drive are fitted as standard.

Despite the general move towards electrification on the part of Chinese carmakers, Lee told us that BAIC Malaysia currently has no plans to bring any electric cars into the country. He puts this down to the lack of public charging infrastructure, particularly when it comes to DC fast chargers. However, the company is considering hybrids and plug-in hybrids as they are better suited to the lives of most buyers.

