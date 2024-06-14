smart #5 revealed – production version of EV SUV gets five seats, 800V architecture; 4 variants, up to 638 hp

Posted in Cars, International News, smart / By Mick Chan / June 14 2024 7:39 pm

Following the Beijing Motor Show premiere of the smart Concept #5, the Chinese ministry of industry and information technology (MIIT) has leaked homologation filing images of the production version of the #5, along with details on its powertrain.

Dimensions of the production smart #5 have also been disclosed, with the five-seater electric SUV measuring 4,705 mm long, 1,920 mm wide and 1,705 mm tall with a wheelbase of 2,900 mm. The kerb weight for the top powertrain specification is 2,450 kg, according to the Chinese ministry documentation. Wheels available for the #5 measure 18 to 21 inches in diameter.

This makes the #5 the largest smart EV production model yet, as the coupé-SUV #3 measures 4,440 mm long, 1,800 mm wide and 1,600 mm tall with a wheelbase of 2,785 mm. By comparison, the #1 is 4,270 mm long, 1,822 mm wide and 1,636 mm tall, with a wheelbase of 2,750 mm.

Four powertrain choices have been listed, beginning with the single motor RWD with 250 kW (335 hp), an uprated version of the single motor RWD with 267 kW (358 hp), a dual-motor AWD featuring a 165 kW (221 hp) front motor and a 267 kW (358 hp) rear motor for a combined 432 kW (579 hp), and the top dual-motor AWD version, with a more powerful 310 kW (416 hp) rear motor for a combined 475 kW (638 hp).

Battery specifications depend on the powertrain specified, with the single-motor RWD version getting a lithium iron phosphate battery pack while the dual-motor AWD versions get a nickel manganese cobalt (NMC) battery pack. These are claimed to have a capacity of 100 kWh, for a maximum range of 700 km on the CLTC protocol.

Car News China cites earlier reports as stating that the smart #5 will have 800-volt electrical architecture and “4C-rated” charging, refering to its theoretical ability to be charged four times in an hour, or receiving a full charge in 15 minutes. While a premiere date has yet to be officially disclosed, the publication claims an expected debut in the fourth quarter of this year.

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with Carro.