smart Concept #5 unveiled – four-seater EV SUV with 100+ kWh battery, 800-volt tech; over 550 km range

Posted in Concept Cars, International News, smart / By Mick Chan / April 24 2024 10:14 am

Heading to the Beijing Auto Show this week is the smart Concept #5, a mid-sized SUV concept that will be the brand’s largest model yet. This comes after the smart #3 that made its debut in Auto Shanghai 2023, and itself made a Malaysian appearance earlier this week.

Where the #3 is of a coupé-SUV form, the Concept #5 wears a more upright two-box SUV silhouette and is shown with a range of features such as off-road tyres, roof-mounted light bar, front and rear skid plates with an integrated winch and folding rear step ladder, and more for the outdoor adventurer aesthetic.

All-wheel-drive for the Concept #5 means the presence of a dual-motor layout, and the concept model is touted to feature an 800-volt electrical architecture along with a battery of a nominal capacity over 100 kWh. The system allows for fast charging that will enable a 10-80% recharge in 15 minutes, according to smart, yielding up to 550 km of range on a full charge.

While no dimensions for the Concept #5 have been revealed, smart says that the model has “an efficient footprint” relative to its size, and exceptionally short front and rear overhangs. Here, the doors open in a coach-door arrangement to reveal a four-seater cabin, with a floating centre console that runs the length of both rows of seats.

Inside, a pair of OLED widescreen displays plus a driver’s display feature on the dashboard, providing access to the vehicle’s functions. Ambient lighting contributes to the visuals in the Concept #5, while a portable audio speaker is integrated into the centre console.

The front passenger seat features new airbag solutions, according to smart, and also integrates heating, ventilation, massage functions as well as a leg rest.

The cabin of the Concept #5 also serves as a platform to showcase the latest from in-car artificial intelligence (AI). A key feature will be a tool by generative AI specialists Cerence, and this is said to enable the occupants of the vehicle to ‘enagage the in-car assistant in entertaining conversations’.

Functions that can be controlled by voice include phone call and messaging, music and media, air conditioning, navigation, vehicle control, personal settings, along with information including weather, news, calendar, general knowledge and more, says smart.

Following the public premiere of the smart Concept #5 that is set for tomorrow, April 25, a series-production model of what will be the third model from smart is set to be unveiled in the second half of this year, says the carmaker.

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with Carro.