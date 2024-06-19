Triumph unveils T120 Bonneville Elvis Edition

Posted in Bikes, International Bike News, Local Bike News / By Mohan K Ramanujam / June 19 2024 12:22 pm

Elvis is in the building, with the unveiling of the 2024 Triumph T120 Bonneville Elvis Edition. The Elvis Edition T120 Bonneville will be produced in a limited production run of 925 units for worldwide sale.

While Elvis might be more known for his Harley-Davidsons, the King of Rock and Roll’s involvement with Triumph twins goes back to 1965. Jerry Schilling, friend of Elvis and member of his famous ‘Memphis Mafia’, bought a new Triumph T120 650 Bonneville during the filming of the movie ‘Frankie and Johnny’.

Taking the T120 for a ride and suitably impressed, Elvis then proceeded to order nine Triumphs on the proviso that the motorcycles be delivered to his Bel Air, Los Angeles, mansion that same night. A mixture of 650 TR6’s and the high-performance, twin-carbureted 650 T120s were delivered, with Elvis and the Memphis Mafia riding the bikes around the neighbourhood till forced to stop by police after complaints.

For the Elvis Edition, design cues are drawn from Elvis’ 1968 Comeback Special TV performance with a Carnival Red colour scheme. The Elvis name in gold lettering along with his signature feature prominently on the tank and side panels.

This is complemented by Bonneville tank stripes in Aluminium Silver with striped mudguards, accentuated by hand-painted gold line detailing. A special numbered handlebar clamp with laser etched Elvis Presley signature is fitted, and each T120 Elvis Edition will be presented along with a Sony gold disc, in an exclusive Elvis Presley and Triumph Motorcycles record sleeve.

The Bonneville T120 is powered by a Euro 5 compliant liquid-cooled parallel-twin displacing 1,200 cc and producing 80 PS at 6,550 rpm with 105 Nm of torque at 3,500 rpm. Power goes through a six-speed gearbox with chain final drive.

Braking on the 18-inch spoked aluminium rim front wheel is done by Brembo on twin 310 mm discs while the rear 17-incher gets a Nissin calliper and single 265 mm disc, with two-channel ABS as standard. Non-adjustable telescopic forks hold up the front end while twin preload-adjustable shock absorbers prop up the rear.

Seat height on the Bonneville T120 is set at 790 mm, with a claimed weight of 236 kg while the fuel tank contains 14.5 litres. In Malaysia, the 2023 Triumph Bonneville T120 is priced at RM74,100 with the T120 Chrome Edition retailing at RM78,100.

