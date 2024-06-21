Carro Malaysia monthly specials for June 2024

Here’s some of Carro Malaysia’s inventory that have a monthly special promo for the month of June 2024. There are discounts of up to RM5,000 for the inventory under the June 2024 promo.

Carro Certified benefits:

– 160 point inspection
– 5 day money back guarantee
– 12 month warranty for engine and gearbox
– no mileage tampering
– no major accidents, fire and flood damage

There are a total of 50 cars on promo, but the inventory list below will show in real time the remaining inventory that’s still available for booking.

Check out the full list of unsold inventory below or head on to Carro Malaysia website.

VOLKSWAGEN VOLKSWAGEN
2021 VOLKSWAGEN PASSAT R-LINE 2.0L
From RM 1,636 a month
RM 153,300 RM 149,300 RM 4,000 off!
HONDA HONDA
2022 HONDA ACCORD TC-P 1.5L
From RM 1,559 a month
RM 146,300 RM 142,300 RM 4,000 off!
FORD FORD
2020 FORD RANGER BIT RAPTOR 4WD 2.0L
From RM 1,406 a month
RM 132,300 RM 128,300 RM 4,000 off!
HONDA HONDA
2022 HONDA CIVIC RS 1.5L
From RM 1,395 a month
RM 130,300 RM 127,300 RM 3,000 off!
HONDA HONDA
2022 HONDA CIVIC RS 1.5L
From RM 1,362 a month
RM 128,300 RM 124,300 RM 4,000 off!
VOLKSWAGEN VOLKSWAGEN
2020 VOLKSWAGEN PASSAT ELEGANCE TSI 2.0L
From RM 1,253 a month
RM 116,300 RM 114,300 RM 2,000 off!
TOYOTA TOYOTA
2022 TOYOTA COROLLA ALTIS G 1.8L
From RM 1,220 a month
RM 114,300 RM 111,300 RM 3,000 off!
HONDA HONDA
2020 HONDA CR-V TC 2WD 1.5L
From RM 1,198 a month
RM 113,300 RM 109,300 RM 4,000 off!
HONDA HONDA
2022 HONDA CIVIC E 1.5L
From RM 1,176 a month
RM 109,300 RM 107,300 RM 2,000 off!
MITSUBISHI MITSUBISHI
2023 MITSUBISHI TRITON VGT MS 4X4 DC 2.4L
From RM 1,165 a month
RM 111,300 RM 106,300 RM 5,000 off!
NISSAN NISSAN
2021 NISSAN NAVARA PRO-4X 4WD 2.5L
From RM 1,165 a month
RM 110,300 RM 106,300 RM 4,000 off!
NISSAN NISSAN
2023 NISSAN NAVARA V 4WD 2.5L
From RM 1,165 a month
RM 109,300 RM 106,300 RM 3,000 off!
VOLKSWAGEN VOLKSWAGEN
2021 VOLKSWAGEN TIGUAN ALLSPACE 1.4L
From RM 1,165 a month
RM 109,300 RM 106,300 RM 3,000 off!
MITSUBISHI MITSUBISHI
2023 MITSUBISHI TRITON VGT MS 2.4L
From RM 1,165 a month
RM 109,300 RM 106,300 RM 3,000 off!
NISSAN NISSAN
2020 NISSAN SERENA S-HYBRID HIGHWAY STAR IMPUL CVT 2.0L
From RM 1,088 a month
RM 103,300 RM 99,300 RM 4,000 off!
MITSUBISHI MITSUBISHI
2021 MITSUBISHI TRITON VGT MS 2.4L
From RM 1,077 a month
RM 102,300 RM 98,300 RM 4,000 off!
MITSUBISHI MITSUBISHI
2020 MITSUBISHI TRITON ADVENTURE VGT HS 2.4L
From RM 1,066 a month
RM 99,300 RM 97,300 RM 2,000 off!
MITSUBISHI MITSUBISHI
2021 MITSUBISHI TRITON VGT MS 2.4L
From RM 1,033 a month
RM 97,300 RM 94,300 RM 3,000 off!
NISSAN NISSAN
2022 NISSAN NAVARA SE 4WD 2.5L
From RM 1,011 a month
RM 94,300 RM 92,300 RM 2,000 off!
HONDA HONDA
2018 HONDA CR-V I-VTEC 2WD 2.0L
From RM 1,000 a month
RM 92,300 RM 91,300 RM 1,000 off!
HONDA HONDA
2020 HONDA CIVIC S I-VTEC 1.8L
From RM 968 a month
RM 90,300 RM 88,300 RM 2,000 off!
HONDA HONDA
2018 HONDA ACCORD I-VTEC VTI-L 2.0L
From RM 957 a month
RM 89,300 RM 87,300 RM 2,000 off!
NISSAN NISSAN
2018 NISSAN SERENA S-HYBRID HIGHWAY STAR PREMIUM CVT 2.0L
From RM 957 a month
RM 90,300 RM 87,300 RM 3,000 off!
HONDA HONDA
2018 HONDA CR-V I-VTEC 2WD 2.0L
From RM 957 a month
RM 89,300 RM 87,300 RM 2,000 off!
HONDA HONDA
2018 HONDA ACCORD I-VTEC VTI-L 2.0L
From RM 946 a month
RM 89,300 RM 86,300 RM 3,000 off!
MITSUBISHI MITSUBISHI
2021 MITSUBISHI TRITON VGT MS 2.4L
From RM 946 a month
RM 89,300 RM 86,300 RM 3,000 off!
MITSUBISHI MITSUBISHI
2022 MITSUBISHI TRITON VGT MS 2.4L
From RM 946 a month
RM 89,300 RM 86,300 RM 3,000 off!
NISSAN NISSAN
2021 NISSAN NAVARA SE 4WD 2.5L
From RM 924 a month
RM 87,300 RM 84,300 RM 3,000 off!
HONDA HONDA
2021 HONDA CITY HYBRID 1.5L
From RM 913 a month
RM 86,300 RM 83,300 RM 3,000 off!
MAZDA MAZDA
2018 MAZDA CX-3 2WD SKYACTIV 2.0L
From RM 858 a month
RM 79,300 RM 78,300 RM 1,000 off!
TOYOTA TOYOTA
2022 TOYOTA VIOS G 1.5L
From RM 847 a month
RM 79,300 RM 77,300 RM 2,000 off!
MITSUBISHI MITSUBISHI
2021 MITSUBISHI XPANDER 1.5L
From RM 836 a month
RM 78,300 RM 76,300 RM 2,000 off!
HONDA HONDA
2017 HONDA HR-V E 1.8L
From RM 672 a month
RM 64,300 RM 61,300 RM 3,000 off!
PROTON PROTON
2023 PROTON IRIZ EXECUTIVE CVT 1.6L
From RM 507 a month
RM 48,300 RM 46,300 RM 2,000 off!
NISSAN NISSAN
2016 NISSAN ALMERA VL 1.5L
From RM 376 a month
RM 37,300 RM 34,300 RM 3,000 off!
PROTON PROTON
2020 PROTON IRIZ PREMIUM 1.6L
From RM 376 a month
RM 36,300 RM 34,300 RM 2,000 off!

