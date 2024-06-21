Carro Malaysia monthly specials for June 2024

Here’s some of Carro Malaysia’s inventory that have a monthly special promo for the month of June 2024. There are discounts of up to RM5,000 for the inventory under the June 2024 promo.
Carro Certified benefits:
– 160 point inspection
– 5 day money back guarantee
– 12 month warranty for engine and gearbox
– no mileage tampering
– no major accidents, fire and flood damage
There are a total of 50 cars on promo, but the inventory list below will show in real time the remaining inventory that’s still available for booking.
Check out the full list of unsold inventory below or head on to Carro Malaysia website.
From RM 1,636 a month
RM 153,300 RM 149,300 RM 4,000 off!
From RM 1,559 a month
RM 146,300 RM 142,300 RM 4,000 off!
From RM 1,406 a month
RM 132,300 RM 128,300 RM 4,000 off!
From RM 1,395 a month
RM 130,300 RM 127,300 RM 3,000 off!
From RM 1,362 a month
RM 128,300 RM 124,300 RM 4,000 off!
From RM 1,253 a month
RM 116,300 RM 114,300 RM 2,000 off!
From RM 1,220 a month
RM 114,300 RM 111,300 RM 3,000 off!
From RM 1,198 a month
RM 113,300 RM 109,300 RM 4,000 off!
From RM 1,176 a month
RM 109,300 RM 107,300 RM 2,000 off!
From RM 1,165 a month
RM 111,300 RM 106,300 RM 5,000 off!
From RM 1,165 a month
RM 110,300 RM 106,300 RM 4,000 off!
From RM 1,165 a month
RM 109,300 RM 106,300 RM 3,000 off!
From RM 1,165 a month
RM 109,300 RM 106,300 RM 3,000 off!
From RM 1,165 a month
RM 109,300 RM 106,300 RM 3,000 off!
From RM 1,088 a month
RM 103,300 RM 99,300 RM 4,000 off!
From RM 1,077 a month
RM 102,300 RM 98,300 RM 4,000 off!
From RM 1,066 a month
RM 99,300 RM 97,300 RM 2,000 off!
From RM 1,033 a month
RM 97,300 RM 94,300 RM 3,000 off!
From RM 1,011 a month
RM 94,300 RM 92,300 RM 2,000 off!
From RM 1,000 a month
RM 92,300 RM 91,300 RM 1,000 off!
From RM 968 a month
RM 90,300 RM 88,300 RM 2,000 off!
From RM 957 a month
RM 89,300 RM 87,300 RM 2,000 off!
From RM 957 a month
RM 90,300 RM 87,300 RM 3,000 off!
From RM 957 a month
RM 89,300 RM 87,300 RM 2,000 off!
From RM 946 a month
RM 89,300 RM 86,300 RM 3,000 off!
From RM 946 a month
RM 89,300 RM 86,300 RM 3,000 off!
From RM 946 a month
RM 89,300 RM 86,300 RM 3,000 off!
From RM 924 a month
RM 87,300 RM 84,300 RM 3,000 off!
From RM 913 a month
RM 86,300 RM 83,300 RM 3,000 off!
From RM 858 a month
RM 79,300 RM 78,300 RM 1,000 off!
From RM 847 a month
RM 79,300 RM 77,300 RM 2,000 off!
From RM 836 a month
RM 78,300 RM 76,300 RM 2,000 off!
From RM 672 a month
RM 64,300 RM 61,300 RM 3,000 off!
From RM 507 a month
RM 48,300 RM 46,300 RM 2,000 off!
From RM 376 a month
RM 37,300 RM 34,300 RM 3,000 off!
From RM 376 a month
RM 36,300 RM 34,300 RM 2,000 off!
