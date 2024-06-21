Carro Malaysia monthly specials for June 2024

Posted in Advertorial / By Paul Tan / June 21 2024 1:46 pm

Here’s some of Carro Malaysia’s inventory that have a monthly special promo for the month of June 2024. There are discounts of up to RM5,000 for the inventory under the June 2024 promo.

Carro Certified benefits:

– 160 point inspection

– 5 day money back guarantee

– 12 month warranty for engine and gearbox

– no mileage tampering

– no major accidents, fire and flood damage

There are a total of 50 cars on promo, but the inventory list below will show in real time the remaining inventory that’s still available for booking.

Check out the full list of unsold inventory below or head on to Carro Malaysia website.