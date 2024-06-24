Dark Lebuhraya Pasir Gudang stretch from Perling will get street lights – MBJB to start installing in Sept

Posted in Local News / By Danny Tan / June 24 2024 6:23 pm

The Lebuhraya Pasir Gudang stretch from Perling, which has seen a couple of accidents in the dark, will soon be illuminated. According to Johor chief minister Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi, the FT17 stretch from KM2.6 to KM9.4 will get 170 street lights and Majlis Bandaraya Johor Bahru (MBJB) will start the installation in September this year.

“The state government takes note of the viral road accident from Perling heading to the Lebuhraya Pasir Gudang caused by the lack of street lights,” Onn Hafiz said on Facebook, sharing a 20 second video of a recent accident on that stretch involving a car and a motorcycle as they attempted to avoid a wild boar on the road.

The Johor MB also said that the road is included in Phase 3 of the Lebuhraya Pasir Gudang widening project, which is currently in the process of appointing a consultant by the finance ministry. The project, which will be executed by the works ministry, is expected to start early next year. “I hope that these efforts will create a road system that’s more conducive and safe for all,” Onn Hafiz said.

This is yet another piece of good news for Johor, which will also get an extra lane on the PLUS from Sedenak to Senai. That project will start on June 28 and will take 36 months.

