VinFast VF5 EV launched in Indonesia – from RM70k with battery leasing, RM90k all-in, Malaysia next?

Posted in Cars, International News, VinFast / By Danny Tan / July 2 2024 10:58 am

The VinFast VF5 has gone on sale in Indonesia, where the compact EV hatchback is priced from Rp 242 juta. That’s equivalent to just RM70k, but for that sum, you get the car without the battery. There’s a battery leasing programme to get you moving, of course, but if you want to own the battery, the Vietnamese EV is priced at Rp 310 juta (RM90k) all-in.

There are three packages in the battery leasing programme. The first one is Rp 990,000 (RM285) with a mileage cap of 1,500 km per month. The next step up is Rp 1.415 juta (RM407) to double up the mileage cap to 3,000 km, which should cover all but the heaviest of users. The costliest package is Rp 2.36 juta (RM680) for mileage above 3,000 km per month.

EV battery leasing isn’t a thing in Malaysia yet, but would you pay these prices per month in exchange for a lower vehicle purchase price? Anyway, VinFast Indonesia is selling the VF5 together with the battery for Rp 310 juta (RM90k), and the 29.6 kWh pack has a unlimited mileage warranty of eight years. The vehicle warranty is seven years or 160,000 km.

The modern-looking VF5 is 3,965 mm long, 1,720 mm wide and 1,580 mm tall, with a wheelbase of 2,513 mm. That makes the compact crossover slightly larger than the Perodua Myvi. In Vietnam, the sole VF5 Plus variant is priced from VND 458 million (around RM85k) with a 37.23 kWh lithium iron phosphate (LFP) battery for 326 km NEDC range. DC fast charging gets the battery from 10-70% state of charge in 30 minutes.

A front-mounted electric motor rated at 136 PS (100 kW) gets the VF5 from 0-100 km/h in 10.9 seconds. In Thailand, where we checked out the VF5 at the brand’s Thai launch at BIMS 2024, the EV is listed with 95 PS (70 kW) and 260 km NEDC range, as per Indonesia.

The VinFast VF5 has been spotted roaming in Malaysia of late, and the latest sighting from last month had proper number plates. Could VinFast, which is currently in an expansion phase, launch in Malaysia soon? We have a minimum price of RM100k for EVs, though. What do you think of the VF5’s design? Check out the brand’s other EVs here.

GALLERY: VinFast VF5

