2024 Citroën Basalt coming soon to Malaysia – compact C3-based coupé SUV first confirmed model

Posted in Cars, Citroën, Local News / By Jonathan Lee / July 29 2024 11:10 am

We’ve known of Citroën’s impending return to Malaysia for some time now, the French brand having made an appearance at the Malaysia Autoshow. Stellantis Malaysia is positioning it as a mass market brand below “upper mainstream” Peugeot, and while no new models had hitherto been earmarked for our country (it did showcase a C3 Aircross previously), we now know that the forthcoming Basalt will make its way here.

That’s thanks to Stellantis Malaysia managing director Jamie Francis Morais, who posted on LinkedIn that the car will be coming to our shores soon. The Basalt, in case you were wondering, is essentially a coupé version of the C3 and C3 Aircross, sharing much of its front section with those cars – albeit with a different bumper previewed by the Basalt Vision concept – but adding a uniquely-styled sloping coupé-like rear end.

Citroën Basalt Vision

The Basalt is set to go on sale in India next month as a rival to the Tata Curvv. No details have been released just yet, but we can expect the car to be offered with the same 1.2 litre naturally-aspirated and turbocharged PureTech three-cylinder engines as the C3.

Outputs are rated at 82 PS/115 Nm and 110 PS/190 Nm respectively, sent to the front wheels via a five- or six-speed manual gearbox. Expect the Malaysian Basalt to get the C3 Aircross’ six-speed automatic instead.

