Honda, Nissan deepen partnership to jointly research EV technologies for a next-generation SDV platform

Posted in Cars, Honda, International News, Nissan / By Gerard Lye / August 1 2024 5:43 pm

Honda and Nissan will jointly research fundamental technologies in the area of platforms for next-generation software-defined vehicles (SDVs). This announcement comes on the same day both companies entered into a strategic partnership with Mitsubishi and builds upon the memorandum of understanding (MoU) signed in March this year.

A SDV refers to a vehicle whose operation focuses on software over hardware, which Honda and Nissan believe is important in promoting the spread and evolution of electric vehicles (EVs). Basic research into this field is expected to completed in approximately one year, with the results being used to consider the possibility of mass production development.

The scope of study as part of the deepening strategic partnership will cover the fields of intelligence and electrification, the latter including core EV aspects such as batteries and e-axles. On the matter of batteries, both companies will bring together their technologies so they can offer a wide range of applications, from high-output to low-cost models.

Cost reduction efforts will also be another area of focus through investment diversification, risk-hedging and volume production. Both parties have also agreed to commonise the specifications of their battery cell modules for wider adoption from a medium- to long-term perspective.

Honda and Nissan will also study the supply of lithium-ion batteries for EVs manufactured by L-H Battery Company, a joint venture between Honda and LG Energy Solution, to Nissan in North America after 2028. Similarly, the specifications of each company’s e-axles will also be standardised, with the first step being to share motors and inverters.

For the short-term, Nissan and Honda reached a basic agreement on models and regions to be complemented by each company, and also agreed on the outline of a product review system to be jointly operated by both companies. This is part of the agreement’s mutual vehicle complementation, which will cover both ICE and electric vehicles.

Lastly, energy services and resource circulation in Japan will also be studied by both companies, including charging, energy equipment, energy services utilising batteries as well as charging services.

