Geometry Xingyuan more details – EV with up to 500 km range, Flyme Auto infotainment, Proton eMas 5?

Posted in Cars, Geometry, International News / By Jonathan Lee / August 6 2024 5:30 pm

More information of the Geometry Xingyuan EV has been leaked on Chinese automotive portal PC Auto, three weeks after the car first appeared on the ministry of industry and information technology (MIIT) website. The car, which will compete with the BYD Dolphin, is set to derive plenty of its components from other Geely Group EVs, including the new Geely Galaxy E5 that went on sale in the Middle Kingdom yesterday.

While it’s unclear which platform this car will ride on, it’s likely that it will utilise the same Global Intelligent New Energy Architecture (GEA) as the E5. This would explain why the Xingyuan is expected to feature the same “11-in-1” electric motor, Aegis “short blade” lithium iron phosphate battery cells, Flyme Auto infotainment system and all-round independent suspension across the range (the Dolphin uses a torsion beam rear axle on entry-level variants).

Two variants will be offered, with power outputs of 79 PS (58 kW) and 116 PS (85 kW). Also quoted is a range of over 500 km, matching the Galaxy E5. However, this differs from the latest MIIT filing for the car, which lists a range of only 310 km and 410 km from the available battery capacity figures of 30.12 and 40.16 kWh respectively.

Measuring 4,135 mm long, 1,805 mm wide and 1,570 mm tall, the Xingyuan is 480 mm shorter, 96 mm narrower and 100 mm lower than the Galaxy E5, while its 2,650 mm wheelbase is also 100 mm shorter. Against the Dolphin, the Geometry is 155 mm shorter and 35 mm wider and has a 50 mm shorter wheelbase.

The Xingyuan could be the next car to be sold under Proton’s eMas EV sub-brand, after the Galaxy E5-based eMas 7. The national carmaker previously teased a small hatchback/SUV with a side profile that looked suspiciously like the Xingyuan. Given that eMas’ alphanumeric model naming strategy is set to largely mirror Proton’s ICE models, could we see the car being named the eMas 5, analogous to the similarly-sized X50?

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with Carro.