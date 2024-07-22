2024 Proton X50 RC raked in 8,000 bookings in first month, production ramped up to meet demand

Posted in Cars, Local News, Proton / By Danny Tan / July 22 2024 12:52 pm

The 2024 Proton X50 RC (short for Running Change) has received ‘overwhelming response’, according to its maker. The refreshed SUV raked in 8,000 bookings in just one month since its debut in June, and Proton says that demand has far exceeded its expectations.

“In response to this overwhelming demand, Proton is ramping up production to expedite delivery timeline for eager customers by August 2024,” the company said in a statement. Since its debut in October 2020, Proton has sold 115,262 units of the X50 (includes exports, till June 2024), which it says has been Malaysia’s best-selling SUV.

“We are thrilled to see such exceptional booking numbers in the first month alone, which demonstrates the strong appeal of the 2024 Proton X50. This reaffirms our commitment to delivering outstanding value and quality to our customers,” said Roslan Abdullah, CEO of Proton Edar.

“We understand the excitement and anticipation surrounding the 2024 Proton X50, and we want to assure our customers that we are doing everything possible to meet their expectations,” he added.

Roslan, who is also deputy CEO of Proton, said that all customers who are entitled for the early bird promotion of a RM7,000 cash discount and RM1,000/RM1,500 trade-in support will receive it accordingly.

To recap, the X50 RC is offered in the same Standard, Executive, Premium and Flagship variants, priced at RM86,300, RM93,300, RM101,800 and RM113,300, respectively, on-the-road without insurance. While the sticker prices are unchanged, there’s an early bird package for the first 5,000 bookings, comprising a RM7,000 cash discount (all variants except Standard) and RM1,500 in vehicle trade-in overtrade support for Proton vehicles (RM1,000 for other makes).

While the X50 RC’s exterior design and powertrain has been carried over unchanged, there are improvements to NVH performance in over 20 locations throughout the B-SUV’s body, and all variants now get a 10.3-inch centre screen and a digital instrument cluster (Standard and Executive previously had a smaller scree and analogue dials). The head unit responds faster thanks to a 3.3x more powerful processor, and there’s now Spotify.

There’s also a Proton Link mobile app for the Executive onwards, and the 360-degree camera feed has been improved. Further convenience comes with a powered tailgate that’s standard on the Flagship and Premium (previously a cost option). Full details in our launch report.

2024 Proton X50 RC Flagship

2024 Proton X50 Premium

2024 Proton X50 Executive

