2025 Proton X70 facelift officially launching on Aug 15

Posted in Cars, Local News, Proton / By Danny Tan / August 8 2024 12:00 pm

The 2025 Proton X70 facelift will be officially launched on August 15. That’s seven days more till the price reveal of the refreshed SUV, which we’ve detailed in full last week.

Proton posted a ‘7 days to go’ graphic on its social media, saying that “Malaysia’s best-selling premium SUV is about to redefine expectations. Just seven days until the grand unveiling of the 2025 Proton X70. Experience ‘Intelligence That Inspires’ live on 15 August”. The post was accompanied by a registration of interest link.

This 2025 facelift is a big deal for the X70, as this is the first big refresh since the SUV – Proton’s first Geely-based model – was launched way back in December 2018. Since then, the C-segment SUV has gone CKD and received some updates before reaching the 100,000 units sales landmark.

Like the new face? There’s more to the fresh look than just a new grille, and there are even some unique-to-Proton parts seen here too, which isn’t found on the Geely Boyue – full story here. Looks aside, the big news is the debut of Apple CarPlay and Android Auto in a Proton, along with a bigger screen/upgraded infotainment system. New ambient lighting and cabin colour theme too, among other interior changes – see more here.

Click to enlarge

Under the new hood, the X70 retains the 1.5-litre turbocharged TGDi three-cylinder engine from the MC, producing 177 PS and 255 Nm of torque. Drive is sent to the front wheels (no more AWD variant) via a revised seven-speed wet dual-clutch transmission.

Proton claims fuel economy of 7.3 litres per 100 km, which is a 4% reduction from the 2022 model. This has been achieved via combustion efficiency, thermal management and friction reduction, with a positive side effect of low speed NVH improvement.

The X70 facelift will be available in four variants – Standard, Executive, Premium and Premium X. Basically, the ‘X’ is the Premium with the addition of a panoramic sunroof. Pricing will be revealed at the launch event, but for reference, the outgoing model is priced at RM98,800 for the Standard, RM110,800 for the Executive, RM116,800 for the Executive AWD, RM123,800 for the Premium and RM126,800 for the Premium X.

Check out our video and gallery below, and then tell us what do you think of the 2025 Proton X70 facelift. Full details here.

GALLERY: 2025 Proton X70 facelift Premium X

GALLERY: 2025 Proton X70 facelift Premium

GALLERY: 2025 Proton X70 facelift official images

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with Carro.