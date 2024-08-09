Auto Bavaria Merdeka Specials in Ara Damansara this weekend – promos on BMW, MINI and BMW Motorrad

Looking to buy a BMW or MINI? This weekend, Auto Bavaria Ara Damansara is hosting the Auto Bavaria Merdeka Specials, offering exclusive promotions for both brands, as well as BMW Motorrad bikes and BMW Premium Selection pre-owned models. The event runs up until Sunday, August 11.

Visitors will be able to browse from a wide range of BMW models, including the popular 218i Gran Coupé and 320i. These are equipped with M Performance parts, including carbon fibre door mirror caps and rear spoiler and, on the 320i, larger 20-inch Style 795 M alloy wheels.

Also outfitted with M Performance Parts is the i5 Limited Edition, coming with over RM100,000 of accessories such as a carbon bodykit and 21-inch Style 943 M alloys. Just 22 units of the car, which can only be purchased from Auto Bavaria, are available.

MINI is also present with a full range of its latest models, all launched very recently. There’s the electric Cooper SE and Countryman SE – both now offering a range of over 400 km, a far cry from the last Cooper SE – and the petrol-powered Cooper S, plus the 300 PS Countryman John Cooper Works. You’ll even be able to find one of the last remaining Cooper S Clubman wagons.

Sharing the same space with MINI is a series of BMW Motorrad bikes, including the electric CE02 and CE04 scooters and the S1000RR superbike. There are also more affordable pre-owned BMW and MINI models through BMW Premium Selection, displayed both in the showroom itself and in the tents across the street. Local refreshments are also offered.

In case you won’t be able to make it to Ara Damansara, Auto Bavaria is also holding the event at its Penang, Tebrau and Johor Bahru (BMW only) outlets.

